Joy for CoNAC ladies senior team at National Cross Country Championships

Dani Nimmock and Iona Lake helped CoNAC to bronze in the senior ladies at the National Cross Country Championships in Leeds. Mabel Beckett and Sarah Astin were also part of the team. Picture: Archant Archant

Memorable day for CoNAC ladies’ senior team whilst Thetford AC’s Ben Peck wins the Under 13 boys’ event

Thetford AC member Ben Peck crowned U13 boys National Cross Country champion. Thetford AC member Ben Peck crowned U13 boys National Cross Country champion.

The City of Norwich Athletic Club’s senior ladies side gained a bronze medal at the National Cross Country Championships held at Harewood Hall, Leeds.

It is the first time CoNAC’s ladies have finished on the podium at national level as Iona Lake, Dani Nimmock, Sarah Astin and Mabel Beckett led the team home with a score of 171. A total of 141 teams were represented with Leeds City AC taking the title in first place on 47 with Aldershot Farnham & District second on 50.

Lake and Nimmock finished in 18th and 19th places respectively with the same gun time of 30:15 whilst Sarah Astin was in 41st place in 31:22 with Beckett in 93rd in 32:53.

It was a successful day for CoNAC in the Under 15 Girls event as Grace Jermy (23rd), Alice Daniels (30th), Tia Lily Crane (48th) and Holly Bunn (70th) took second place behind Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC. North Norfolk Harriers AC’s Hattie Reynolds finished an impressive eighth overall.

Meanwhile, CoNAC’s Under 13s team of Connie Easter (23rd), Madison Kelly (52nd), Martha Manning (89th), Millie Adams (138th) finished sixth (out of 41 teams).

Individual performance of the day went to Ben Peck of Thetford AC as he won the Under 13 boys event in 9:51 (408 finishers).