News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Planters sign former Peterborough and Norwich City striker

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:05 PM August 1, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Danny Crow, pictured in action for Mildenhall last season, has joined Norwich United Picture: RICHAR

Danny Crow, pictured in action for Mildenhall last season, has joined Norwich United Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Norwich United have bolstered their front-line with the signing of former Peterborough United and Lowestoft Town striker Danny Crow.

The 32-year-old striker spent last season with Mildenhall at the same level as the Planters, Bostik League Division One North, but will join the Blofield-based side on their return to the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier Division.

Joint managers Garth Good and Dan Goffin have brought the forward in ahead of Saturday's opening league game of the season at home to Whitton United. Crow made over 300 appearances in the professional game, scoring more than 80 goals having made four substitute appearances for boyhood club Norwich City before his release in 2005.

The Planters have also signed midfielders Sam Pledger and George Watts-Sturrock from Dereham and Bradenham respectively, as well as former Canaries academy players Jordan Forbes and Linton Garrod.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus