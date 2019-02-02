parkrun round-up: Dean Bain sets new personal best with impressive run at Lowestoft

Lowestoft

Dean Bain (Waveney Valley AC) was first home out of the 358 runners to take on the Lowestoft event on Saturday in a new personal best time of 16:36.

Club-mate Jim Burgess was second in 17:33 with Dominic Oliver (CoNAC) third in 17:55.

Samantha Lines (Waveney Valley AC) was first female in an excellent time of 17:59 - a new PB - well ahead of the second-placed Polly Davies in 20:25. Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 20:40.

Volunteers: Darryl AINSLIE, Florence ASHDOWN, Louise BERNASCONI, Leigh BUTCHER, Ian CHILLEY, Simon COOK, James CRISP, Lynette CULVERWELL, Richard DAWS, Stuart DEWELL, Karen EVANS, Martin FARR, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Tom GALLEY, Janet HITCHAM, Paul LYON, Louise MCCURDY, Jessica MILNER, Helen O’BRIEN, Harrison PAGE, Gary PEMBROKE, Matthew REYNOLDS, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE, Aaron SHRIMPTON, Aaron SMART, Lisa SMITH, Mark SMITH, Neil WOOD, Christopher WOODCOCK

King’s Lynn

Matthew Thrower was first through the finishers’ funnel at King’s Lynn as he dipped under the 18-minute barrier in 17:59.

The Renegade Runners’ member was followed in by Lee Tatum (Ely Runners) in 18:12 and Nicholas Bensley (Ryston Runners AC) in 19:12.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:24 with Emma Wood second in 21:06. Elisabeth Clough (Three Counties RC) was third in 21:13.

Volunteers: Jane ASHBY, Jon BENSTEAD, Judith BERRY, Shelly BROWN, Mark DOUGHTY, Michael ENNIS, Wendy FISHER, Hannah FISHER, Shaun HAMER, Hayley HAWES, Jonathan HAWES, Martin HEELEY, Matthew HITCHCOCK, Mark HOLLAND, Adam HOWARD, Shaun MANN, Rafe MANNING, Linda MARSHALL, Andrew MERRETT, Stephen MICKELBURGH, Ian MILBURN, Keith MORRIS, Matt PYATT, Isabel SCHROODER, Barry SMITH, Sue SMITH, Pauline SPARROW, Emma THOMPSON, Charlie TODHUNTER

Gorleston

Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa) took the first finisher’s token at Gorleston in 18:05.

Darren Barnes was second in 19:24 with Shaun Long third in 19:54.

Sophie Olejnik (WS Runners) was first female in 21:51 with Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) in 22:29. Penny Studley (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 23:36.

Volunteers: Melvyn ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, James BOOL, Sarah CUTHBERTSON, Helen FALCO, Bob FOSSEY, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, Phillip LAURIER, Gary NEWMAN, Nick OVERY, Gary PILLAR, Graham ROBERTS, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Karen WATERS, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON, Stuart YOUNG

Thetford

Barry Wilton (Tri Anglia) was first home at Thetford out of the 243 runners as he took first place in 18:58.

Simon Smith (British Army) was second in 19:19 with Steven Burge third in 19:30.

Nik Greenlough (Thetford AC) was first female in 23:21 with Natalie King second in 23:33. Julie Tapley was third in 23:54.

Volunteers: Isabella BARTON, Chris BARTON, Alfie BARTON, Ian BRUCE, Beryl BUNNING, Harrison BUNNING, Hazel BUZEC, Mick COLLEDGE, Paul COPELAND, Sarah DAGLESS, Linda DAVISON, Andy FLEET, Samuel FLEET, Lauren GOLDSMITH, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Andrew HICKS, Katherine JONES, Natalie KING, Giles MACROW, Lucas MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Alison MORTON, Sharon NASH, Vasanti PATEL, Andrew SMITH, Carri VENDY, Robert WHITTAKER, James WOOLER, Hugh WORSNOP

