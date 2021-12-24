'We now feel the season is descending into a grave' - Norwich United

Norwich United have accused the Thurlow Nunn League of weak leadership and allowing clubs to set their own agendas over their policy on the Covid-forced postponement of matches.

While the league postponed all game on Monday (December 27), it has effectively allowed clubs to decide how to proceed on January 3.

The league say they will not issue another blanket postponement but will "offer individual clubs the opportunity not to play if that is their preference”.

If both clubs agree to play, the match can go ahead; if one club doesn’t want to play “the fixture secretary will do his best to offer an alternative fixture, but there is no guarantee that he will be successful”.

They also when clubs that agree to play but then develop a Covid issue "the league will only sanction a request for postponement if the issue is significant and can be proven”.

Norwich United – currently sixth in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division – were due to play at home to Kirkley & Pakefield on January 3 but the Royals have called it off.

In a statement, the Planters said: “Norwich United are very disappointed to hear that Kirley & Pakefield FC have decided not to fulfil our fixture on 3rd January after stating they are ‘unable’ to play due to Covid. The fixture is due to take place in 11 days time.

“Bizarrely, the Thurlow Nunn League have chosen to accept this as a reason. This following a blanket ban on fixtures from the league for the 27th December, a decision we opposed and do not feel necessary considering government guidance and given the stances of every other league above in the football pyramid.

“The Thurlow Nunn league will of course say the clubs voted, this is true, but any vote once the season has started is clearly biased depending on the fixture allocated, league standing and current injury/suspension situation.”

The statement added: “We now feel the season is descending into a grave due to weak leadership which is allowing clubs to set and govern by their own agenda.

“As it stands, it seems that clubs can essentially choose whether it is convenient for them to play and if it isn’t they can postpone with either no penalty or a manageable fine at worst.”



