Anselin faces tough start as Norwich United’s new boss

14 December, 2018 - 15:42
Plantation Park, home of Norwich United - now managed by Cedric Anselin Picture: Archant

Cedric Anselin faces a baptism of fire today when he takes charge of his first match as Norwich United manager.

The former Norwich City midfielder took over at Plantation Park after the departure of Garth Good and Dan Goffin earlier this week.

The Planters are on a disastrous run of nine consecutive defeats which has seen them drop like a stone to 13th place in the Premier Division.

Anselin’s first task is to prepare the team for a trip to Histon – and the task could hardly be more difficult. The Cambridgeshire side top the table, with 11 wins in 13 outings, and only one defeat.

There’s more than one horse in the title race, though: Wroxham are three points behind in fourth, albeit from four games more, while Kirkley & Pakefield are a further two points behind the Yachtsmen.

Wroxham are at Trafford Park where fifth-from-bottom Long Melford are the visitors and they will be looking to prove that consecutive defeats – both away from home – are just a blip. The visitors are seven games without a league win.

Kirkley’s game at home to Histon last weekend was abandoned early in the second half, with the score 1-1, after the Royals’ Dylan Blades fell awkwardly.

Blades has been given the all clear having been taken to hospital and discharged on Saturday night.

Kirkley boss Mark Willis said: “The scans have shown there isn’t any lasting damage and he was just really grateful to those that looked after him. It’s obviously frustrating for the match to be abandoned but it was the right thing to do. The most important thing in that sort of situation is that people are looked after.

“It’s now a recovery process for Dylan and hopefully he will be back soon.”

Willis’ side travel to Ely today.

Third-placed Stowmarket are the visitors to 11th-placed Gorleston, Thetford have a trip to Brantham Athletic while bottom side Great Yarmouth Town are at home to Newmarket.

In the First Division North, third-placed Swaffham Town are at home to second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers while leaders Harleston Town are at Lakenheath (1.45pm).

Topic Tags:

Live

