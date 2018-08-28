Search

Advanced search

Norwich Sunday League round-up: Brendan Burke brace helps Schoolhouse upset leaders Acle Rangers

PUBLISHED: 10:53 07 November 2018

Schoolhouse beat Acle Rangers in the Norwich Sunday League 3-0. Picture: Archant

Schoolhouse beat Acle Rangers in the Norwich Sunday League 3-0. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Premier Division leaders Acle Rangers suffered their first defeat of the season this weekend when they were beaten 3-0 at Schoolhouse.

Two goals from Brendan Burke and another from Shaun Taylor did the damage for Schoolhouse who now move to within three points of the visitors. Goals from Callum Speck (2), Lewis Warnes and a double for new boy Lewis Allen, helped Hewett OB’s to a 6-1 win over Poringland Wanderers whilst Horsford FC collected all three points after a 5-2 (Robert Alger, Yip Chong, Daniel Giblett, Shaun Plant, Kieran Harrison) victory at Trimingham Pilgrims. The Middle Green were another side to gain three points with Adam Brown getting a treble as they beat Farmhouse 3-1.

In Division One, Woolpack stayed clear at the top after scoring five, including a Chris Holmes hat-trick, of the eight goals in their game at Norman Wanderers. A single Luca Elia strike for second-placed Mischief was enough to end Drayton Dazzlers’ unbeaten start to the season and Aslacton scored seven times in the second half as they won 8-2 at Mad Moose Ath, goals coming from Dean Mortimer (3), Ed Lake (2), James Smith, Jutty Womack and an og. Marlborough beat Brooke Res 5-2 and Josh Denny, Adam Walters and Nathan Cotton all scored as Hethersett Ath beat Barracks FC by the odd goal of five. Windmill Wanderers moved off the bottom of the table as they leapfrogged Vale Longo when beating them 2-1.

Hempnall are the new leaders in Division Two as Jamie Ellis scored twice when beating Hethersett Ath Res 3-0. They moved a point clear of an inactive MC Rovers, who were joined on 18 points by AFC Norwich following their 6-1 (Charlie Roe 3, Cullum Gamble, Luke Perry, Harvey Harwood) win at Acle Rangers Res. Silver Fox dropped their first points of the season after being held to a 2-2 draw by DCS Rapid, whilst there were goals for C Beeden (2), Edge and Kitchener as FC Viking won by the odd goal of seven at Bungay Town. After a tough couple of weeks, Norman Wanderers A recorded a 2-0 win at Dynamo and there was a point apiece but no goals as Newsman Celtic faced East Tuddenham.

There was another emphatic victory for Division Three leaders Watton United as they beat Woodton United but they are still unable to shake off the attentions of Easton who remain in touch following a 4-1 (Jody Peacher 3, James Denmark) home win over Eaton FC. Third-placed Aylsham lost ground as they were held by Rackheath Rangers, whilst Eaton Park Corinthians ran out 5-2 winners at Sporting Iceni. There was a hat-trick for Hewett and goals for Hull and Harman as FC Viking Res beat Cellar House in a nine-goal thriller.

Moose Park Rangers continue to enjoy life in Division Four as they scored seven without reply at home to Mulbarton Wanderers. Cringleford are second after a 4-2 win at Old Catton, whilst Long Stratton’s recent good run came to an abrupt halt as they lost 5-1 (Joshua Freeman 2, Ashley Varley 2, Curtis Moore) at Earsham Sunday. Cherry Tree FC were 3-0 (Tyrone Drane 2, Jack Mason) winners at Holt United and there was a good point for the young Yelverton side as they drew 2-2 with Hellesdon. Danny Flaxmer and Oliver Sykes scored for the home side with Harry Brookes and Rhys Mahley replying for Hellesdon.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

David Hannant
Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 is LIVE tonight for your Norwich City fix

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved.

Opinion Paddy Davitt: The enemy within must be avoided by Norwich City at whatever cost

paddy davitt
Daniel Farke has put his trust in Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Jack Reeve: Life is good as a Norwich City fan must let’s just maintain a little caution

Jack Reeve
The penalty at Sheffield Wednesday aside, Mario Vrancic has excelled in recent weeks. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

Norwich City transfer rumours: Free-scoring winger admits he could move to England

Kieran Sadlier during his time with St Mirren Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Plenty of time for Marshall to shine despite difficult start at Norwich City

Ben Marshall's move to Norwich City has not gone to plan, so far Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘Some thought they would go up – now they are struggling’ – Pukki sends out Championship warning

Armed force - Teemu Pukki celebrates with Mario Vrancic after scoring City's opener Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Paddy Davitt: The enemy within must be avoided by Norwich City at whatever cost

Daniel Farke has put his trust in Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists