Norwich Sunday League round-up: Brendan Burke brace helps Schoolhouse upset leaders Acle Rangers

Schoolhouse beat Acle Rangers in the Norwich Sunday League 3-0. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Premier Division leaders Acle Rangers suffered their first defeat of the season this weekend when they were beaten 3-0 at Schoolhouse.

Two goals from Brendan Burke and another from Shaun Taylor did the damage for Schoolhouse who now move to within three points of the visitors. Goals from Callum Speck (2), Lewis Warnes and a double for new boy Lewis Allen, helped Hewett OB’s to a 6-1 win over Poringland Wanderers whilst Horsford FC collected all three points after a 5-2 (Robert Alger, Yip Chong, Daniel Giblett, Shaun Plant, Kieran Harrison) victory at Trimingham Pilgrims. The Middle Green were another side to gain three points with Adam Brown getting a treble as they beat Farmhouse 3-1.

In Division One, Woolpack stayed clear at the top after scoring five, including a Chris Holmes hat-trick, of the eight goals in their game at Norman Wanderers. A single Luca Elia strike for second-placed Mischief was enough to end Drayton Dazzlers’ unbeaten start to the season and Aslacton scored seven times in the second half as they won 8-2 at Mad Moose Ath, goals coming from Dean Mortimer (3), Ed Lake (2), James Smith, Jutty Womack and an og. Marlborough beat Brooke Res 5-2 and Josh Denny, Adam Walters and Nathan Cotton all scored as Hethersett Ath beat Barracks FC by the odd goal of five. Windmill Wanderers moved off the bottom of the table as they leapfrogged Vale Longo when beating them 2-1.

Hempnall are the new leaders in Division Two as Jamie Ellis scored twice when beating Hethersett Ath Res 3-0. They moved a point clear of an inactive MC Rovers, who were joined on 18 points by AFC Norwich following their 6-1 (Charlie Roe 3, Cullum Gamble, Luke Perry, Harvey Harwood) win at Acle Rangers Res. Silver Fox dropped their first points of the season after being held to a 2-2 draw by DCS Rapid, whilst there were goals for C Beeden (2), Edge and Kitchener as FC Viking won by the odd goal of seven at Bungay Town. After a tough couple of weeks, Norman Wanderers A recorded a 2-0 win at Dynamo and there was a point apiece but no goals as Newsman Celtic faced East Tuddenham.

There was another emphatic victory for Division Three leaders Watton United as they beat Woodton United but they are still unable to shake off the attentions of Easton who remain in touch following a 4-1 (Jody Peacher 3, James Denmark) home win over Eaton FC. Third-placed Aylsham lost ground as they were held by Rackheath Rangers, whilst Eaton Park Corinthians ran out 5-2 winners at Sporting Iceni. There was a hat-trick for Hewett and goals for Hull and Harman as FC Viking Res beat Cellar House in a nine-goal thriller.

Moose Park Rangers continue to enjoy life in Division Four as they scored seven without reply at home to Mulbarton Wanderers. Cringleford are second after a 4-2 win at Old Catton, whilst Long Stratton’s recent good run came to an abrupt halt as they lost 5-1 (Joshua Freeman 2, Ashley Varley 2, Curtis Moore) at Earsham Sunday. Cherry Tree FC were 3-0 (Tyrone Drane 2, Jack Mason) winners at Holt United and there was a good point for the young Yelverton side as they drew 2-2 with Hellesdon. Danny Flaxmer and Oliver Sykes scored for the home side with Harry Brookes and Rhys Mahley replying for Hellesdon.