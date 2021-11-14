Former Norwich pupil stars for England in Australia win

England's Freddie Steward (right) celebrates after scoring his team's first try during the Autumn International match against Australia. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich School pupil Freddie Steward put on a man-of-the-match display in England’s 32-15 win over Australia on Saturday.

Steward scored the try of the game early on to put England on their way to victory in their first serious test of the autumn internationals.

The 20-year-old, who played as a youngster at first Swaffham and then Holt, has carved out a reputation at Leicester Tigers for his high-octane running game and ability under the ball.

These qualities were on display at Twickenham and England head coach Eddie Jones believes he has got a bright future ahead of him.

"He has got a good head on him," said Jones of Steward.

You may also want to watch:

"He communicates well to the players around him, he has good awareness of where the ball is and the supporting players around him, and he is brave in the air.

“I thought our first try (Steward’s) is one of the best I have seen from England. Our handling, our running lines, hitting the holes, was absolutely outstanding. We want to do more of that.”

Steward, who has rise through the Tigers’ academy having started in the Developing Player Programme at 13, is studying for an Economics degree at Loughborough University.

Freddie Steward scores his team's first try against Australia on Saturday. - Credit: PA

England legend Matt Dawson used his BBC column to highlight just how much he thinks of the Norwich youngster following his display against the Wallabies.

“Yet again showed he oozes world-class rugby,” he said. “Nothing is forced with Steward. He gets in such a great position, he distributes and hits lines. He is the complete full-back.

“If the 20-year-old were playing for New Zealand, everyone would be going bonkers like they did with Beauden Barrett. He has only played four times for England but he really has got it.

“I cannot see anybody knocking him off the perch for a long time as long as he keeps himself fit.

“Steward is rock-solid, he is strong, he is brave, he is skilful and he reads the game superbly. He is an absolute star in the making and could be an England full-back for decades.”