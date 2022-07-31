Euro final joy for Norfolk star Hemp as England beat Germany

Breaking

Lauren Hemp celebrates with Ella Toone, who opened the scoring for England - Credit: PA

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp helped England to Euro 2022 glory in a nail-biting final against Germany at Wembley.

The Lionesses had taken the lead just after the hour mark through Ella Toone, but Germany produced a superb equaliser 11 minutes from time to take the game into extra-time.

It looked like an all-too-familiar story of a penalty shoot-out against Germany - until Chloe Kelly poked home after Hemp's corner in the 110th minute to seal victory in front of a Uefa tournament record attendance of 87,192.

Lauren Hemp on the run, tracked by Germany's Giulia Gwinn - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City ladies player Hemp was replaced with two minutes remaining after another fine performance in England colours.

Matchwinner Kelly said she was living the dream.

She told the BBC in an interview that was interrupted so she could sing along to 'Sweet Caroline' with her team-mates: "Oh my God, look at them, it is amazing, thank you to every single person that supported us. This is unreal...Sweet Caroline!

"It's amazing, thank you everyone, this is what dreams are made, as a young girl watching women's football. Wow, this is unbelievable."