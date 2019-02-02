‘They showed us our limits’ – Zimmermann confident City have improved since defeat to Leeds

Christoph Zimmermann in action during Norwich City's 2-2 home draw with Sheffield United last weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Christoph Zimmermann is confident Leeds will be facing a much improved Norwich City side during tonight’s top-of-the-table tussle at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s league leaders handed the Canaries a 3-0 home humbling back in August but ahead of tonight’s crunch clash City sit just three points behind the Yorkshire giants in second place.

When asked if Daniel Farke’s team need to make up for that defeat, the German centre-back said: “We do, definitely. They showed us our limits in that first game but we have improved since that early stage of the season and more importantly than that it’s about another three points.

“So more importantly than some kind of revenge is that it’s another game and another chance for three points.”

Zimmermann was also asked about the ‘Spygate’ scandal which has emerged for Leeds in recent weeks, after former Argentina manager Bielsa admitted to sending scouts to watch training sessions of other clubs.

“I think everybody has heard about that story but we are not afraid of anything, and certainly not somebody spying on a training session,” he added.

“You see that managers or staff analyse teams, which is also what we do – not by spying – but the way they play in recent weeks.

“So we’ll be prepared for them, I’m sure they’ll also do their homework and be prepared for us. Then it’s about us and what we do on the pitch and which side performs better.”

The 26-year-old has captained City in recent weeks and heads into this evening’s televised promotion battle enjoying life in England, just 18 months since stepping up from the German fourth tier.

“I think it’s even more than I expected because I didn’t expect to get as many minutes on the pitch, to be honest,” the popular defender continued.

“With how last season and the beginning of this season went, we couldn’t expect to be in the position that we are at the moment.

“So for that it’s great that we are where we are at the moment and that we have the opportunity to be part of those big games.

“On one hand we appreciate that but on the other we feel responsibility and a duty to do well.”

