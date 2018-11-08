Search

Young Canaries looking to get back on track during cup clash with Exeter

08 November, 2018 - 07:00
Devonte Aransibia scored as City's U23s were narrowly beaten at Middlesbrough on Sunday Picture: Nick Butcher

Attempts to bring an end to a losing streak move to the south coast for Norwich City Under-23s this evening.

The young Canaries have lost their last five fixtures and take on the U23s of League Two side Exeter City in Devon tonight (7pm) in the Premier League Cup group stages.

One of those defeats was a 3-0 loss away to Leicester in their first Group D game of this season’s PL Cup, with Nottingham Forest the other team in the group.

A 7-2 loss away to Stoke in PL2 Division Two followed before U23s coach Matt Gill departed to take up a first-team role on Paul Lambert’s coaching staff at Ipswich, with U18s boss David Wright stepping up take interim charge.

Losing 4-0 to Fulham at Carrow Road followed in the aftermath of that change but a 2-1 loss at Middlesbrough on Sunday at least stopped the rot, with a Devonte Aransibia goal giving City’s youngsters some hope.

The game is being played at Exeter’s 9,000 capacity St James Park stadium.

