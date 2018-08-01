Live
WATCH: It’s back! Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE from The Woolpack
- Credit: Archant
Here we go again! It's the return of our LIVE and interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show, back once again at The Woolpack and on Facebook to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.
The summer is done, the sales and signings are pretty much digested, the pre-season phoney war has come and gone – and now the football can really begin.
Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week's guests: TV commentator and Bundesliga expert Dan O'Hagan plus Proud Canaries' Russia 2018 visitor Di Cunningham.
You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn's Facebook page.
Kicking off live from about 7pm on Wednesday nights, edition 146 of the show tees up the big kick-off in Birmingham, chats through City's summer transfer business plus much more besides.
All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our Facebook broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael's phone.
What's your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.
You may also want to watch:
• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…
Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey
Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno
Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey
• You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 7 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 8 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 9 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan