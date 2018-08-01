WATCH: It’s back! Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE from The Woolpack

Live

Published: 8:27 PM August 1, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

The PinkUn Show is back! Our Norwich City fanzine looks ahead to the big kick-off at Birmingham on Saturday and all the key Canaries talking points as Daniel Farke's squad prepare to do battle. - Credit: Archant

Here we go again! It's the return of our LIVE and interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show, back once again at The Woolpack and on Facebook to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

The summer is done, the sales and signings are pretty much digested, the pre-season phoney war has come and gone – and now the football can really begin.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week's guests: TV commentator and Bundesliga expert Dan O'Hagan plus Proud Canaries' Russia 2018 visitor Di Cunningham.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn's Facebook page.

Kicking off live from about 7pm on Wednesday nights, edition 146 of the show tees up the big kick-off in Birmingham, chats through City's summer transfer business plus much more besides.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our Facebook broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael's phone.

What's your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

