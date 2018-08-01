News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Live

WATCH: It’s back! Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE from The Woolpack

person

Michael Bailey

Published: 8:27 PM August 1, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
The PinkUn Show is back! Our Norwich City fanzine looks ahead to the big kick-off at Birmingham on S

The PinkUn Show is back! Our Norwich City fanzine looks ahead to the big kick-off at Birmingham on Saturday and all the key Canaries talking points as Daniel Farke's squad prepare to do battle. - Credit: Archant

Here we go again! It's the return of our LIVE and interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show, back once again at The Woolpack and on Facebook to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

The summer is done, the sales and signings are pretty much digested, the pre-season phoney war has come and gone – and now the football can really begin.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week's guests: TV commentator and Bundesliga expert Dan O'Hagan plus Proud Canaries' Russia 2018 visitor Di Cunningham.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn's Facebook page.

Kicking off live from about 7pm on Wednesday nights, edition 146 of the show tees up the big kick-off in Birmingham, chats through City's summer transfer business plus much more besides.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our Facebook broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael's phone.

What's your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

You may also want to watch:

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  2. 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  3. 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
  4. 7 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  5. 8 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  6. 9 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  7. 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus