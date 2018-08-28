Search

Watch highlights of Norwich City’s fine 3-1 home win over Birmingham

PUBLISHED: 15:49 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 19 January 2019

Lee Camp of Birmingham City saves at the feet of Teemu Pukki of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Lee Camp of Birmingham City saves at the feet of Teemu Pukki of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City got back to winning ways in the Championship with a dominant 3-1 triumph over Birmingham on Friday night – and now you can re-live all the highlights from the game.

The Canaries brought an end to four league matches without a victory to move back up to second place in the table ahead of Saturday’s action.

Teemu Pukki turned home a Jamal Lewis corner in the 13th minute to claim the lead, with his 16th league goal of the campaign, but within 60 seconds the visitors levelled through a thumping low effort from top scorer Che Adams.

Daniel Farke’s promotion hopefuls got straight back on the front foot though and reclaimed the lead through Mario Vrancic after good play from Emi Buendia in the 22nd minute, the midfielder firing a low left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box.

City then made sure of the points when Tom Trybull headed in a Buendia corner in the 25th minute, before missing plenty of chances to extend the lead during a comfortable second-half display.

• Re-live the key action from the game above

