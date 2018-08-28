Watch highlights of City’s 2-2 draw with the Blades

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:21 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 27 January 2019

Onel Hernandez celebrates firing Norwich ahead during City's 2-2 home draw with Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City remain second in the Championship table after a 2-2 home draw with Sheffield United – and now you can re-live all the action from the clash of the promotion rivals at Carrow Road.

The Canaries took the lead through an Onel Hernandez goal in the 11th minute, firing low under on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson to finish off a slick team move.

City were pegged back at the break by a Billy Sharp penalty though after a naive foul from Emi Buendia on Enda Stevens in first half injury-time, with the striker blasting past Tim Krul.

The hosts reclaimed the lead in the 57th minute through Teemu Pukki in the 57th minute, City’s top scorer lifting a clever shot into the net for his 17th league goal of the campaign, only for Sharp to head in another equaliser in the 79th minute.

MORE: City defender satisfied with a point after difficult Blades battle

With Leeds fighting back to win 2-1 at Rotherham it means the leaders have pushed three points clear at the top, leaving Norwich second and three points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United.

However, with West Brom, Middlesbrough and Derby all in FA Cup action this weekend the rest of the top six now all have a game in hand.

Next up for Norwich is Saturday’s televised clash at Leeds, a 5.30pm kick-off at a sold-out Elland Road, before derby day brings Paul Lambert and Ipswich to Carrow Road the following weekend.

