Search

Advanced search

STARTING XIs: Two changes for City as injuries force defensive shuffle for Derby battle

PUBLISHED: 14:10 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:18 29 December 2018

Onel Hernandez starts for the Canaries against Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Onel Hernandez starts for the Canaries against Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Christoph Zimmermann and Onel Hernandez have returned to Norwich City’s starting line-up for this afternoon’s Carrow Road clash with Derby County.

Zimmermann pulled out of City’s last match in the warm-up through illness but returns to partner Timm Klose in central defence, with Ben Godfrey moving to right-back and Max Aarons to the left to cover for the injured Jamal Lewis.

The Canaries extended their exceptional unbeaten run to 12 matches with a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, thanks to two injury-time goals from substitute Onel Hernandez.

That leaves City with just one defeat from their last 19 games, although it came at a cost, with Emi Buendia (ankle) and Lewis (hamstring) both joining Moritz Leitner (ankle) on the sidelines until mid-January.

Hernandez, as expected, comes into the starting XI in place of Buendia and former captain Ivo Pinto returns to the squad in the absence of Lewis – having not even been named among the substitutes in the league since the 3-0 home defeat to Leeds in August – although he did start the League Cup games at Wycombe and Bournemouth.

MORE: Norwich City v Derby County: The Lowdown

Derby sit sixth in the table, nine points adrift of second-placed Norwich, after a wobble in form recently. Frank Lampard’s team lost 3-1 at play-off rivals Sheffield United on Boxing Day, following up two home draws, 0-0 with local rivals Forest and 1-1 with Bristol City.

MORE: Derby boss Frank Lampard’s verdict on Norwich City

The Rams also make two changes, with George Evans replacing Tom Huddlestone in midfield and former Ipswich man Martyn Waghorn into the attack, with Craig Bryson dropping to the bench.

Norwich: Krul; Godfrey, Zimmermann, Klose, Aarons; Tettey (C), Vrancic; Hernandez, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Pinto, Hanley, Trybull, Marshall, Rhodes, Srbeny

Derby: Carson; Bogle, Keogh (C), Tomori, Wisdom; Wilson, Evans, Mount; Jozefzoon, Marriott, Waghorn. Subs: Roos (GK), Pearce, Bryson, Holmes, Bird, Huddlestone, Nugent

Referee: David Webb (Lancs)

• You can follow all the action from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Man dies after Wymondham incident

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Model railway challenge provides platform for Beer company products

Filming for the Great Model Railway Challenge TV show coming to Channel 5. Picture: SUBMITTED

Colyton Grammar named top Co-ed secondary school

Happy high achievers at Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Two more Axminster town councillors resign

Andrew Moulding

East Devon District Council’s £2 all-day parking offer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exmouth man captures UFO photographs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after Wymondham incident

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

‘No children exited the vehicle’: Angry mum fined by controversial firm for using parent car park space

A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre car park Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Reader letter: ‘Out’ isn’t hard to comprehend

A People's Vote march. Photo: Jono Read

‘Pimps were gathering to stop us’ - Norwich man’s fight to free Indian sex slave

Mark Little on a rescue mission to support children in Thailand. Photo: Mark Little
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists