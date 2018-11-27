Search

‘They have the quality to score goals’ – Tigers threat is still a concern for Canaries

27 November, 2018 - 06:30
Daniel Farke is fully focussed on Norwich City maintaining their excellent form Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Daniel Farke is fully focussed on Norwich City maintaining their excellent form Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Hull may sit second from bottom in the Championship table but leaders Norwich City will remain wary of the Tigers, insists head coach Daniel Farke.

Nigel Adkins’ team have taken 16 points from their opening 18 games, collecting just five more than rock-bottom Ipswich, following a 2-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

However, that brought an end to an encouraging three-game unbeaten run and Farke is demanding full focus from the Canaries as they search for a seventh successive victory.

“We are respectful, we have to keep in mind that 18 months ago they were playing in the Premier League and they started last season as one of the big favourites for the title,” said the German.

“They engaged a pretty experienced coach in (Leonid) Slutsky and signed some quality players, I’m still pretty respectful of their quality. (Kamil) Grosicki is a player that half of Europe was chasing a few years ago, (Jarrod) Bowen is a good player, they have some strength in the offence and some quality players.

“If you watch the last two games, they conceded five goals against Birmingham and Nottingham, okay a (3-3) draw at Birmingham is not a bad result and Nottingham are a good side so you can lose a game (2-0). There were some big individual mistakes in this game in order for them to concede these goals but in the six games before they had two clean sheet wins.

“One was a 1-0 win against West Brom and in all the six games before they conceded just one goal or kept a clean sheet – and they played good sides like Leeds and Sheffield United. It’s a tough place to go, it’s not easy to score goals against them.”

The Tigers have scored 16 goals and have top scorer Fraizer Campbell serving a one-game ban, with former Canaries forward Chris Martin searching for his first goal of the season.

“Campbell is suspended, but Chris Martin is a player who can score, (Nouha) Dicko is a player coming back from injury, they still have Grosicki, Bowen,” Farke continued. “Then you know when they are well organised, it is difficult to score chances against them and they have the quality to score goals.

“We have to be pretty respectful and awake to be there with a good performance and be competitive for the points.”

'They have the quality to score goals' – Tigers threat is still a concern for Canaries

Daniel Farke is fully focussed on Norwich City maintaining their excellent form Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live

