‘Some thought they would go up – now they are struggling’ – Pukki sends out Championship warning

06 November, 2018 - 17:32
Armed force - Teemu Pukki celebrates with Mario Vrancic after scoring City's opener Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki says Norwich City won’t make the same mistakes as others that have troubled the Championship summit.

The Canaries spent less than 24 hours on top of the second tier pile, as Leeds won at Wigan on Sunday – but the fact City were in a position to look down on the rest of the division said a lot for their impressive progress this season.

Now Pukki expects Daniel Farke’s squad to maintain their form and focus, as the Championship winter comes into view.

“I think everyone realises there are so many games and so much will happen in this league still,” said Pukki.

“I can see many teams involved and already there are some that were top and thought they would go up, and now they are struggling. So we just need to keep working hard because we will not get anything for free. I don’t think there is any reason to be too excited yet.”

The table is one thing, City’s performances are another – and Pukki admitted it is a mixture of chemistry on the pitch and Farke’s coaching at Colney that has seen Norwich reach a significant run of consistency, regardless of changes in personnel.

“I think it’s both ways, for sure,” said Pukki. “We know what we need to do on the pitch, and then we have quality guys who can do that job.

“It says a lot about the way he has got us organised and also about the quality we have as players. The guys who haven’t played so much, when they come in they are like they’ve been playing all the time. We have many players who can be decisive so that’s a really good thing in this team.

“For sure we will need the whole squad. There are so many games and there will be injuries and suspensions, so we will need all of the guys to be ready to play and everyone is doing that – so we just need to keep doing the same thing.”

Pukki’s personal form this season for both City and Finland has been just as impressive – and he plans to make the most of this week with Millwall’s visit on Saturday before the season’s third international break, and not a midweek game in sight.

Pukki added: “I think most of the guys have been playing so much this season, I don’t even remember when we didn’t have a midweek fixture, me especially with the national team games.

“So I think it’s good. We can relax a little bit and then we will be ready on Saturday. It will almost be like a break!”

