Sutton keeper thwarts City U23s as early goal settles friendly

David Freezer

Published: 2:04 PM July 29, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
City fans enjoy the local hospitality before the Under-23s match against Borussia Dortmund Under-23s

City fans enjoy the local hospitality before the Under-23s match against Borussia Dortmund Under-23s. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

National League side Sutton United proved too strong as Norwich City Under-23s were beaten 1-0 in south London.

The young Canaries were beaten by a Josh Taylor goal in the ninth minute, with Harry Beautyman taking a quick free-kick after City defender Timi Odusina had fouled Tommy Wright, finding Taylor on the left of the penalty area, who drove a shot across Aston Oxborough into the top corner.

Former MK Dons keeper Charlie Burns twice denied the visitors impressively though, charging out to deny Anthony Spyrou in the first minute and saving from the striker again later in the half. Burns also denied Spyrou from close range in the second half and Adam Idah's skewed shot hit the post late on.

City's U23s are back in action on Wednesday (2pm) away to Leicester City.

Norwich U23s: Oxborough (McCracken 62); Kamal. Odusina, Jones (Ekumuh 81), Richards; Scully (triallist 62), Payne (triallist 81), Milovanovic, Aransibia; Idah, Spyrou

