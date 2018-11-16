Search

‘We’re enjoying every minute of it’ – Striker is loving life as City enjoy Florida

16 November, 2018 - 06:45
Jordan Rhodes and Moritz Leitner in action during Norwich City's open training session in Tampa Picture: David Freezer

Jordan Rhodes and Moritz Leitner in action during Norwich City's open training session in Tampa Picture: David Freezer

David Freezer

Top of the table and enjoying a warm weather break in Florida on the back of winning an epic seven-goal thriller – Jordan Rhodes admits life is pretty sweet at Norwich City at the moment.

The striker scored his eighth goal of the season at the weekend, the vital equaliser to make it 3-3 against Millwall in injury-time, before Teemu Pukki sparked wild Carrow Road celebrations with an even later winner.

On the back of that memorable victory leaving the Canaries top of the Championship table, Daniel Farke’s team jetted out to the USA for a week in the Tampa Bay area, where fans were able to attend an open training session yesterday.

“It was such a bizarre game,” Rhodes reflected in Florida. “Sometimes those games only happen once or twice in a career, to have the ebbs and flows of the game, Mo to score a terrific goal and for it all to have gone a bit sour in maybe 20 seconds or something like that.

“To then come out on top in such a dramatic game and come out here for two weeks off, just really lifted the spirits. Our spirits were quite high anyway and we’re all enjoying playing our football at the top of the table.

“But to come out here and be in that number one position is quite flattering on us all and we’re enjoying every minute of it.”

The celebrations at full-time against the Lions have sparked memories of similar late dramas during the promotion-winning campaign of 2011 under Paul Lambert. Sheffield Wednesday loanee Rhodes says the reaction to the dramatic triumph was something which he’ll remember for a long time.

Jordan Rhodes signs a Canaries shirt for a supporter after the open training session in Tampa Picture: David FreezerJordan Rhodes signs a Canaries shirt for a supporter after the open training session in Tampa Picture: David Freezer

“It’s not always like that and this football club has a great way of having the players, the staff and the fans having that such close-knit bond with one another – and it’s quite special actually,” he added.

“You don’t experience that too often at some clubs so it’s a great club to be at, so with the fans at the end and us coming off with a victory, with the fans cheering us as much as the players were cheering!

“It took us ages to get out of the car park! There were so many fans that had stayed behind that it took us the best part of an hour to get home, and that was at six o’clock, an hour after full-time, so I think the fans were pleased with that one.”

Visit Tampa BayVisit Tampa Bay

Topic Tags:

Live

‘We’re enjoying every minute of it’ – Striker is loving life as City enjoy Florida

Jordan Rhodes and Moritz Leitner in action during Norwich City's open training session in Tampa Picture: David Freezer
