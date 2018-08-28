Video

Trio of television games for Norwich City

Tom Trybull had Norwich City's best chance in a 0-0 draw at Hull City earlier this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City’s Championship promotion charge has seen upcoming league games against Swansea City, Hull City and Middlesbrough picked for live Skysports television coverage.

City will now host Swansea at Carrow Road on Friday, March 8 (KO 7:45pm), a day earlier than the orginal scheduled visit from the Swans.

The home game against Hull City on Wednesday, March 13 (KO 7:45pm) remains unchanged, but is also now a live television pick.

Finally, the Canaries’ trip to face promotion rivals Middlesbrough will kick off at a slightly later time on Saturday, March 30 (5:30pm) from the original 3pm slot.

City’s latest television selections take their running tally for the season to nine live appearances, including next weekend’s derby against Paul Lambert’s Ipswich, and so far Daniel Farke’s squad are unbeaten in front of the live cameras this season.

In the corresponding league fixtures earlier in the season, Norwich hammered Swansea 4-1 in Wales while Teemu Pukki’s strike ground out a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough. City also earned a hard-fought point from rapidly improving Hull in a 0-0 draw played in atrocious conditions in late November.