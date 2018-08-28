Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Trio of television games for Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 16:25 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 01 February 2019

Tom Trybull had Norwich City's best chance in a 0-0 draw at Hull City earlier this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tom Trybull had Norwich City's best chance in a 0-0 draw at Hull City earlier this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City’s Championship promotion charge has seen upcoming league games against Swansea City, Hull City and Middlesbrough picked for live Skysports television coverage.

City will now host Swansea at Carrow Road on Friday, March 8 (KO 7:45pm), a day earlier than the orginal scheduled visit from the Swans.

The home game against Hull City on Wednesday, March 13 (KO 7:45pm) remains unchanged, but is also now a live television pick.

Finally, the Canaries’ trip to face promotion rivals Middlesbrough will kick off at a slightly later time on Saturday, March 30 (5:30pm) from the original 3pm slot.

City’s latest television selections take their running tally for the season to nine live appearances, including next weekend’s derby against Paul Lambert’s Ipswich, and so far Daniel Farke’s squad are unbeaten in front of the live cameras this season.

In the corresponding league fixtures earlier in the season, Norwich hammered Swansea 4-1 in Wales while Teemu Pukki’s strike ground out a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough. City also earned a hard-fought point from rapidly improving Hull in a 0-0 draw played in atrocious conditions in late November.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘We are so happy she is safe’ - family’s relief after UEA graduate turned fugitive appears in court

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Norwich woman kicked out at police officer after she went ‘totally berserk’

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists