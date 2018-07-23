News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Sky Sports confirm decision not to screen first East Anglian derby of the season

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 7:11 PM July 23, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Norwich City players celebrating their 1-0 win at Ipswich last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus

Norwich City players celebrating their 1-0 win at Ipswich last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The first East Anglian derby of the 2018-19 Championship season will not be shown by Sky Sports, it has been confirmed.

Norwich City's trip across the border to face local rivals Ipswich Town on Sunday, September 2 (12pm KO), was not among the latest batch of fixtures confirmed for live broadcast by Sky earlier today.

A spokesman for Sky has since confirmed to us that the Portman Road encounter will not be shown, with the first Old Firm derby of the season between Rangers and Celtic also kicking off at midday and being chosen instead.

It will bring an end to eight consecutive East Anglian derbies being broadcast by Sky, including the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2015.

The last clash between City and Town to not be shown live on TV was in April 2011, when the Canaries won 5-1 at Portman Road on a Thursday night as Paul Lambert's team closed on automatic promotion to the top flight. Earlier that season City's 4-1 home success over the Tractor Boys had been shown live on the BBC.

You may also want to watch:

Two Norwich fixtures have been chosen for broadcast by Sky though, away at QPR in September and away to Aston Villa in October.

MORE: Two Canaries games selected for live Sky Sports coverage

It is the absence of the derby which has got supporters in Norfolk and Suffolk talking however, with the Canaries looking to extend their 10-game unbeaten run over the Blues which stretches back to November 2010.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  3. 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  1. 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  2. 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
  3. 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
  4. 7 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
  5. 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  6. 9 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
  7. 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed

There is however still a chance the game could be streamed online by either club however, with EFL clubs allowed to show some matches on their websites during this season.

In the latest broadcast agreement league matches screened outside the blocked hours of 2.45pm to 5.15pm on a Saturday, which have not been selected by Sky, can be streamed – aside from bank holidays and Easter.

Neither club has yet stated an intention to do so but it is believed to be a possibility ahead of the September fixture.

• Click here to see City's updated fixture list

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus