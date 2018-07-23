Sky Sports confirm decision not to screen first East Anglian derby of the season

Published: 7:11 PM July 23, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

The first East Anglian derby of the 2018-19 Championship season will not be shown by Sky Sports, it has been confirmed.

Norwich City's trip across the border to face local rivals Ipswich Town on Sunday, September 2 (12pm KO), was not among the latest batch of fixtures confirmed for live broadcast by Sky earlier today.

A spokesman for Sky has since confirmed to us that the Portman Road encounter will not be shown, with the first Old Firm derby of the season between Rangers and Celtic also kicking off at midday and being chosen instead.

It will bring an end to eight consecutive East Anglian derbies being broadcast by Sky, including the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2015.

The last clash between City and Town to not be shown live on TV was in April 2011, when the Canaries won 5-1 at Portman Road on a Thursday night as Paul Lambert's team closed on automatic promotion to the top flight. Earlier that season City's 4-1 home success over the Tractor Boys had been shown live on the BBC.

Two Norwich fixtures have been chosen for broadcast by Sky though, away at QPR in September and away to Aston Villa in October.

It is the absence of the derby which has got supporters in Norfolk and Suffolk talking however, with the Canaries looking to extend their 10-game unbeaten run over the Blues which stretches back to November 2010.

There is however still a chance the game could be streamed online by either club however, with EFL clubs allowed to show some matches on their websites during this season.

In the latest broadcast agreement league matches screened outside the blocked hours of 2.45pm to 5.15pm on a Saturday, which have not been selected by Sky, can be streamed – aside from bank holidays and Easter.

Neither club has yet stated an intention to do so but it is believed to be a possibility ahead of the September fixture.

