‘It wasn’t pink. It was white when we got there’ - Joking Wilder on Carrow Road makeover

Chris Wilder's club went to extra lengths to get a result at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Chris Wilder revealed the lengths Sheffield United went to for a result at Norwich City included masking the pink walls in the away dressing room.

Wilder’s kitmen worked overtime before the squad arrived with a ‘Changing Rooms’ style makeover to cover the walls with sheets of white paper.

City’s paint job sparked plenty of amusement earlier in the season, with studies showing the colour can help lower testosterone levels, but Wilder was not about to be caught out.

“It wasn’t pink. It was white when we got there. I don’t know if it helped,” he said. “I wasn’t tired when I walked in and I don’t think any of our players were when you come to Norwich and it’s second versus fourth.

“I would have been a bit disappointed if our boys started yawning. We did what we had to do. Back to pink for the next opposition. I think my kitmen have another career ahead of them.”

City’s skirmishes with Wilder’s club have proved anything but dull since Daniel Farke’s arrival, and this was another epic.

“All the games have been eventful,” said Wilder. “There is a lot talked about these games and that is another chapter for the Sheffield United and Norwich book over the past three or four games. What I would say is there is two committed managers, two sets of players and supporters that want to do well.

“I just want to do well for my football club and Dan does that for his. Both sets of players will look at this game and league position and say, ‘yeah they are a good side’.

“We certainly had that respect for Norwich.

“Speaking to the players afterwards, they are at the coalface, and they said that without us needing to tell them.

“It is a tough place to come. A tough team to play against.

“They stick three in behind and they have great movement and (Teemu) Pukki always tries to stretch the game. Possibly the hardest game we have had all season. We are delighted to get something. I would agree with Dan it was a fair result.

“It was a game where two shapes went for it.

“We both looked as if we could score. Norwich have a never-say-die attitude and go right to the end. But we knew that.”