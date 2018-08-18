Video
Lewis starts as Canaries make two changes in attempt to blunt the Blades
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Jamal Lewis is fit enough to start for Norwich City at Sheffield United, as part of two changes to Daniel Farke's starting XI on a return to league action.
The left-back missed all of pre-season through a muscle stain and illness, and has shaken off a dead leg to make his first appearance of the campaign, with James Husband out of favour, Ivo Pinto ill and a knee issue restricting Marco Stiepermann to a place on the bench, alongside 18-year-old full-back Max Aarons.
Kenny McLean also misses out with knee ligament damage that will rule him out until after the international break, with Tom Trybull returning in a switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation.
The Canaries are looking to bounce back from a dramatic 4-3 home defeat to West Brom last weekend, having made 10 changes for the midweek 3-1 win over Stevenage in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The hosts also make two changes, with Mark Duffy and Richard Stearman dropping out and being replaced by loanees Oliver Norwood and Ben Woodburn starting.
You may also want to watch:
The Blades are trying to build on their first victory of the season, winning 2-1 at QPR last weekend, having lost on penalties after a 1-1 home draw with Championship rivals Hull on Tuesday.
Chris Wilder made five changes for the cup game, including a first start for midfielder Oliver Norwood following his loan arrival from Brighton.
Most Read
- 1 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 6 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 7 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan
Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul: Marshall, Hanley, Klose, Lewis; Tettey, Trybull; Pukki, Leitner, Hernandez; Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Zimmermann, Stiepermann, Srbeny, Thompson, Aarons
Sheff Utd (5-3-2): Henderson; Freeman, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens; Norwood, Fleck, Woodburn; Clarke, Sharp. Unused subs: Moore (GK), Lundstram, Lafferty, Stearman, Leonard, Moore Lavery, McGoldrick
• Follow all the action from Bramall Lane in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live