Lewis starts as Canaries make two changes in attempt to blunt the Blades

Video

Published: 2:45 PM August 18, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Emiliano Buendia and Jamal Lewis of Norwich before the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jamal Lewis is fit enough to start for Norwich City at Sheffield United, as part of two changes to Daniel Farke's starting XI on a return to league action.

The left-back missed all of pre-season through a muscle stain and illness, and has shaken off a dead leg to make his first appearance of the campaign, with James Husband out of favour, Ivo Pinto ill and a knee issue restricting Marco Stiepermann to a place on the bench, alongside 18-year-old full-back Max Aarons.

Kenny McLean also misses out with knee ligament damage that will rule him out until after the international break, with Tom Trybull returning in a switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Canaries are looking to bounce back from a dramatic 4-3 home defeat to West Brom last weekend, having made 10 changes for the midweek 3-1 win over Stevenage in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The hosts also make two changes, with Mark Duffy and Richard Stearman dropping out and being replaced by loanees Oliver Norwood and Ben Woodburn starting.

You may also want to watch:

The Blades are trying to build on their first victory of the season, winning 2-1 at QPR last weekend, having lost on penalties after a 1-1 home draw with Championship rivals Hull on Tuesday.

Chris Wilder made five changes for the cup game, including a first start for midfielder Oliver Norwood following his loan arrival from Brighton.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul: Marshall, Hanley, Klose, Lewis; Tettey, Trybull; Pukki, Leitner, Hernandez; Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Zimmermann, Stiepermann, Srbeny, Thompson, Aarons

Sheff Utd (5-3-2): Henderson; Freeman, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens; Norwood, Fleck, Woodburn; Clarke, Sharp. Unused subs: Moore (GK), Lundstram, Lafferty, Stearman, Leonard, Moore Lavery, McGoldrick

• Follow all the action from Bramall Lane in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live