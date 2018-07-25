News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
City defender heads for Millers on loan

Mark Armstrong

Published: 10:45 AM July 25, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Sean Raggett has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Lt

Sean Raggett has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old, who joined City from Lincoln for around £350,000 in August last year, wasn't going to get the game time he needed at Carrow Road this season and Millers boss Paul Warne made his move.

'After the training sessions and the friendly games in this pre-season, we had to consider that Grant (Hanley), Timm (Klose) and Zimbo (Christoph Zimmermann) are, at the moment, a step above Sean,' City head coach Daniel Farke told the club's website.

'I was pretty pleased with Ben Godfrey at centre-back, especially against Union Berlin, and Alex Tettey can also play in this role.

'Sean is not 18 or 19 anymore. He needs game-time and we've found a solution that he's able to play at our level and with a club which doesn't necessarily have as much competition in the centre-back position.

'Hopefully he can play a lot of games and come back at the level of Grant, Timm, Christoph and Ben and I wish him all the best.'

Raggett was given chances during the early stages of pre-season – with Warne watching him play the opening hour of a 2-1 win at King's Lynn – but was an unused substitute for the last two games. He is under contract until 2020, with the option of a further year.

