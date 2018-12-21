Search

Press conference updates: Fitness of Leitner and Klose on the agenda as City prepare for Blackburn trip

21 December, 2018 - 13:10
Moritz Leitner was back on the bench during the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Bristol City but did not feature Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner was back on the bench during the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Bristol City but did not feature Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The fitness of Timm Klose and Moritz Leitner will be top of the agenda as Norwich City boss Daniel Farke speaks to the media ahead of his high-flying team’s trip to Blackburn on Saturday.

The influential duo have both been missing through injury in recent weeks, a knee issue causing Klose to miss the 2-2 draw at Bristol City and 3-2 home win over Bolton, and a calf problem keeping Leitner out of the 3-1 home win over Rotherham and 0-0 draw at Hull prior to those games.

The second-placed Canaries have managed to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches and maintained a five-point gap to West Brom in third, guaranteeing a place in the top two at Christmas.

However, the draw at Bristol allowed Leeds to claim top spot in the Championship, with flu affecting the City squad at Ashton Gate and Leitner only fit enough to return as an unused substitute.

With the chance to reclaim first place thanks to Leeds travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday, the Ewood Park clash poses a fine opportunity for Norwich – having lost just one of their last 17 league games.

However, Rovers have lost just one of their 22 league home games during 2018, half of which were part of the League One promotion campaign which has allowed them to step up to the second tier confidently.

Tony Mowbray’s team are 12th but only five points adrift of the play-off places, being held 2-2 at home by Birmingham last weekend and only winning one of their last six matches.

• Follow updates from the press conference above from around 1pm

