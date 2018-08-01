Farke discussed change of City captain with Pinto before appointing Hanley

Published: 10:03 AM August 1, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Ivo Pinto trained in Germany with City but has been unable to play during pre-season due to a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ivo Pinto has been understanding of the decision to make Grant Hanley captain for this season, Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has revealed.

The Portuguese right-back was handed the armband after long-serving defender Russell Martin fell out of favour a month into last season but Scottish defender Hanley has now taken on the responsibility.

'He's part of our leadership group and I had a conversation with him about this topic and everything is okay,' Farke said of Pinto's role in his squad.

'I'm pretty thankful because I think he did a pretty good job in a really difficult year, especially for him not as a homegrown player and a player who is not 100 per cent there with English as his first language, so it was a little bit difficult for him.

'Right now he has been out for most of the pre-season with injury and I think he totally understands why Grant is captain and why I wanted a homegrown player to be captain of this club.

'Also a central player and Ivo plays on the side, so it's a bit more difficult for those not in the centre of the game to be in this role.

'Also last season Ivo was our only right full-back and he really could concentrate on leading the group rather instead of his personal situation.'

The 28-year-old former Dinamo Zagreb defender was a regular last season before missing six weeks with a knee injury picked up in January.

'We found out at the end of the season that Harrison Reed could also play there after his injury getting out of his car,' Farke continued.

'So I think for Ivo, especially after missing so much of pre-season, it's better that he concentrates on his personal situation right now and not have to take such a high responsibility for each and every topic in the squad.

'So for this we decided to give the captain's armband to Grant, I think this is a good decision and there are no problems with Ivo at all.'