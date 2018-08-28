Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki kept up his prolific form in front of goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ superb 4-3 comeback against Millwall

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s troops, who moved two points clear at the top following a memorable stoppage time comeback.

• Tim Krul

Shocking decision-making with his intercepted throw triggering Millwall’s third goal. 7

• Max Aarons

Lost count the number of times he surged to the byline and cut back dangerous crosses. So mature. 8

• Christoph Zimmermann

Tough battle with Tom Elliott aerially. 7

• Timm Klose

Beaten by Elliott in the air for the opening goal. Spurned a big chance at the other end. 7

• Jamal Lewis

Miscued header was pounced on by Ryan Leonard late on. Big learning curve. 7

• Alex Tettey

Sloppy in his passing at times. But mopped up on the edge of his own area when required in Millwall’s most threatening spells. 7

• Moritz Leitner

Thumping finish. Not sure about Marco Stiepermann’s rag doll goal celebration that threw him to the deck. Goes from strength to strength. Dead ball delivery also created a big chance for Timm Klose. 8

• Emi Buendia

Spotter’s badge for the threaded pass slotted by Jordan Rhodes. Couple of fearsome long range shots that may have brought him another goal. 8

• Marco Stiepermann

Vital assist to get Norwich City back in the game. Doesn’t always convince in confined spaces but some of his imagination with flicks and short passes is so clever. 8

• Onel Hernandez

Chheky back heel freed Stiepermann to tee up Teemu Pukki. Earned the penalty with a rising shot handled by Murray Wallace. 8

• Teemu Pukki

Penalty saved. Although his head coach appeared to be more upset with Ben Amos leaving his line. But the two goals were predatory finishes. 10 goals in 16 appearances is a stunning return. 9

City substitutes

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Jamal Lewis, 86)

• Mario Vrancic n/a

(for Marco Stiepermann, 87)

