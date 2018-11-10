Search

Opposition view: Harris is still the man for Millwall despite early worries

10 November, 2018 - 07:00
Lee Gregory, pictured after scoring against Norwich at The Den last season, is Millwall's main man Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Lee Gregory, pictured after scoring against Norwich at The Den last season, is Millwall's main man Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ahead of today’s Carrow Road clash Michael Avery of the Millwall Supporters Club fills us in on a disappointing start to the campaign.

Millwall were so impressive last season, what’s changed?

Let’s be frank, last season was amazing as a Millwall fan and we dared to dream, but no supporter expected us to be within touching distance of the play-offs with only a handful of games left. Where we are this season, although slightly disappointing after last, is realistically where we thought we would be. But let’s not forget, we started the season poorly last year too...

Presumably, as a club legend, manager Neil Harris still has the faith of most fans?

Chopper has a job for life in my opinion. No-one questions the man after how he restored pride back to the club after Steve Lomas and Ian Holloway and although this is arguably his hardest test so far since taking over, he took us to two League One play-off finals and a top 10 Championship finish in three full seasons.

Ryan Leonard has already faced Norwich this season with Sheffield United but has since joined Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Which players have performed well so far this season?

So far, Lee Gregory has been our standout player, but Ryan Leonard has also been in great form since coming in to the side in place of George Saville (who was sold to Boro). Another player who deserves a mention is Shane Ferguson – the door was open for him to leave but he slammed it shut and showed Neil Harris and the fans what he’s about and has been arguably the first name on the team sheet in recent weeks.

And which have been disappointing?

I wouldn’t say anyone has been particularly disappointing, I just don’t think we have lived up to the expectations that we obviously possess. Jed Wallace was one of our best players last year, however he has been a bit hit and miss this season. Murray Wallace, who joined in the summer, seemed to have struggled to make the step up from League One, but in recent weeks a change of position seems to have helped the defender.

How much of a blow was it to miss out on Ben Marshall this summer?

I think at first it was a bit of a bitter pill to swallow, as we had a better season than Norwich and he seemed to enjoy his time at The Den. But ultimately, money talks and there was a slight bit of resentment towards him for apparently going for the bigger pay cheque, however as he has barely featured and there’s faint rumours he may come back in January, I think he knows he made a bit of a faux pas.

Millwall have a really poor record at Carrow Road, can you see that changing on Saturday?

With my head, no I can’t really. But last season we went up to Hull City – where we last got a result during the Stone Age – and got a win so you never know!

Have you been surprised to see Norwich performing so well?

I have actually, but Norwich are a big club and should really be challenging. So even though I’m surprised, it is slightly expected.

And finally, what’s your score prediction?

I’d take a score draw of 1-1, but I’ll be optimistic, 2-0. Come on you Lions.

• You can follow Michael on Twitter @mavery1986 or the Millwall Supporters Club @TheMillwallFans

