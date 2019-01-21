Poll

‘Argos has everything’ - Canaries player stuns fans with his favourite thing about Norwich

Onel Hernández has spoken about his love of Argos. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City player Onel Hernández gave a surprising answer when he was asked if he enjoys living in Norwich.

The interview, which was printed in the programme for Friday’s Birmingham match, has left fans amused and bewildered as they discovered exactly what Hernández enjoys about life in Norwich.

The winger began with saying: “I love the city. I like that I live next to the stadium and next to me is a Morrisons which is good so I can buy my food.”

It was the next line of the answer that really had fans talking though.

“Also,” continued Hernández, “I’d never seen an Argos before in my life. I walked inside and saw the catalogue with things you can order. You can order bikes, TVs – We don’t have this is Germany.”

Hernández then proceeded to reveal his excitement about the store, saying: “Argos has everything and I’ve never seen this in my life before. When I need something, I buy it from Argos! I live in a perfect area.”

The player also expressed his good fortune at living in close proximity to H&M, Costa, Boots and Chapelfield.

The interview has been branded by some fans as an “accidental Partridge moment”, while others called for Argos to “give this lad a sponsorship.”

One Twitter user said: “He’s going to be in for a treat when he pops into Kitchen Planet on the A416.”

Another commented: “This is Partridge to the nth degree. Like when script writers are told ‘you can’t put that in, no one would ever say it in real life’.”

Another said: “To be fair it’s actually quite endearing.” And similarly someone said: “Seems like a really sweet kid. Very grounded, not many footballers get excited about Argos.”

