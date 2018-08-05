For this he will give you his all – Onel is feeling at one with Canaries

Video

Published: 5:15 PM August 5, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Onel Hernandez makes a point of thanking Dennis Srbeny for the run and pass that set up his dramatic late equaliser, as Norwich City took a 2-2 draw away from Birmingham in their opening fixture of the season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's been just eight months but Norwich City already feels like home for Onel Hernandez – and his first goals won't hurt either.

The winger dragged the Canaries level twice in the final 10 minutes, as Daniel Farke's men left Birmingham with an opening Championship draw.

That impact had been coming after a productive pre-season – alongside several promising performances in his first four months at Carrow Road.

Now the £1.7m January signing from Eintracht Braunschweig is happy with his surroundings – and what could lie ahead over the new season.

'Of course, from the first moment I felt welcome here,' said Hernandez. 'The people were very nice. When I go into the city a lot of people come to me and ask if I like it here and how I am. That's the supporters here.

Onel Hernandez is booked for removing his shirt, in celebration of his first Norwich City goal - and their first equaliser at Birmingha. Fortunately he opted for a somersault when he equalised again, in the fourth minute of added time. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

'I feel very welcome and that this is my new home, and for this I give my all – for my team-mates and for the club. That's why I like to be here.

'I hope we have a good season. We play again next week against West Brom. We will work hard for that and we will see what happens.'

It was the same scenario 12 months ago as City welcomed freshly relegated Sunderland to Carrow Road, off the back of a late equaliser away from home to open their campaign.

The Canaries' lost against the Black Cats – and their home bow this term will be keenly awaited again. But it's Norwich ability to battle back twice in such late circumstances at St Andrew's that offered the brightest spot of Saturday's draw.

'It is what's normal in football – you never quit,' said Hernandes. 'For me, I can never quit. We've worked really hard in pre-season and you have to learn in football that you never quit.

'We had a lot of time. We still had three minutes (of injury time). We have a good mentality in the team, we will never give up and will always work hard.

'The spirit is very good as well. All the team-mates have a good spirit together. We laugh together and we train well together. We have a lot of good meetings with the boys and I like it very much. I'm very happy with my team-mates.'

Fortunately Hernandez made sure he will be available for next weekend, after picking up a booking for taking his shirt off celebrating his first goal – and opting for a somersault instead, come his final contribution.

'When I was young I used to go on to the street and jump everywhere,' he added. 'On the second goal, I wanted to take my shirt off again but then I thought oh no, it would be a red card. Please don't do it again!

'But it was nice and I'm very happy for this day.'

