Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Wall of colour takes shape - now for the Carrow Road wall of sound!

PUBLISHED: 16:09 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 10 April 2019

Samantha Willmott, Nicola Harvey and Mark Woodcock from Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation help to lay out the coloured cards in the Regency Stand at Carrow Road. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

About 7,000 green and yellow cards are being laid out on seats at Norwich City’s Carrow Road ground to help create four walls of noise during tonight’s crucial Championship clash.

One final push. One City Strong. Can Norwich City's stars gain promotion to the Premier League with the backing of the fans? Picture: Neil DidsburyOne final push. One City Strong. Can Norwich City's stars gain promotion to the Premier League with the backing of the fans? Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Canaries, who currently sit five points clear at the top of the Championship, start their league run-in with the visit of Championship strugglers Reading.

And in a bid to help shout, sing and scream City to the title, a campaign has been launched to encourage fans to help raise the roof in Norwich’s remaining home games, particularly at the River End stand.

The campaign launched by EDP and Norwich Evening News publishers Archant has the support of both the club and supporters’ group Along Come Norwich.

The ‘Sing Up The River End’ campaign aims to boost the atmosphere even further around Carrow Road and replicate the amazing work carried out by Barclay End Norwich and Along Come Norwich in the Barclay stand this season, creating a buzz of noise and colour.

Ahead of its launch at tonight’s game, volunteers have been helping to put out thousands of green and yellow cards In the lower Barclay and lower Regency stands.

The cards spell out ‘City’ and ‘OTBC’ and will be held up when the players come out for kick off, creating a colourful spectacle at both ends of the ground.

Mark Harper, 35, an Aviva worker, was among the volunteers helping to put out the cards.

He said he hoped they would make it easier for supporters to show their colours and get “behind the team”.

George Trett, 22, an Aviva worker from Norwich, was also helping put out the cards said it was good to be helping to make a difference.

David Powles, Editor of Archant publications The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said that Archant was part of the drive to get the River End to sing up.

He said: “It’s a brilliant place to sit but we know it’s not the most vocal part of the ground, so we want to see if we can do something to make them a bit noisier.

“If we can show the players we are all really behind them then maybe it will be the extra bit of strength they need to get us over the finish line because we all want Norwich City to be promoted this season.”

