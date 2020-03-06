Norwich City fans urged to leave early for trip to Sheffield United
PUBLISHED: 11:37 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 06 March 2020
Paul Chesterton
Norwich City have warned fans heading to Sheffield United this weekend to leave plenty of time to travel due to a large event in the city.
City play against the Blades in the Premier League on Saturday, with the game kicking off at 3pm.
You may also want to watch:
The club advised the travelling supporters to leave plenty of time for their journies, as there is a university open day due to take place in the South Yorkshire city on the same day.
More than 3,000 visitors are expected to attend the open day, meaning that traffic is likely to be heavy on roads in the area - especially those close to the city centre.
Travelling Norwich fans are also advised that there are no matchday car parking options at Bramall Lane, with those driving advised to park in the nearby APCOA facility on Eyre Street, a 10 minute walk from the stadium.
Turnstiles at the ground will open approximately 90 minutes before kick-off, at around 1.30pm.