Norwich City fans urged to leave early for trip to Sheffield United

PUBLISHED: 11:37 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 06 March 2020

Norwich City fans will travel to Bramall Lane to see their side take on Sheffield United in the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans will travel to Bramall Lane to see their side take on Sheffield United in the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City have warned fans heading to Sheffield United this weekend to leave plenty of time to travel due to a large event in the city.

Lys Mousset of Sheffield United and Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich in action during the return fixture between Norwich City and Sheffield United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdLys Mousset of Sheffield United and Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich in action during the return fixture between Norwich City and Sheffield United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City play against the Blades in the Premier League on Saturday, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

The club advised the travelling supporters to leave plenty of time for their journies, as there is a university open day due to take place in the South Yorkshire city on the same day.

More than 3,000 visitors are expected to attend the open day, meaning that traffic is likely to be heavy on roads in the area - especially those close to the city centre.

Travelling Norwich fans are also advised that there are no matchday car parking options at Bramall Lane, with those driving advised to park in the nearby APCOA facility on Eyre Street, a 10 minute walk from the stadium.

Turnstiles at the ground will open approximately 90 minutes before kick-off, at around 1.30pm.

