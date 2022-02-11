City youngster's loan deal cut short

Dan Adshead had been on loan to Gillingham from Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City youngster Dan Adshead has returned to Carrow Road from a loan spell with Gillingham.

The 20-year-old suffered a broken bone in his foot midway through his loan spell and returned to City for recovery – and it looks like he won’t be returning to Priestfield.

The injury occurred while Steve Evans was manager, but he has now been replaced Neil Harris, who confirmed his return after 19 appearances for the League One strugglers.

“No, he has gone back to Norwich, just due to injury. I didn’t get to work with Dan and I didn’t get to see him but we have a good relationship with Norwich, my connections with them are very strong,” said Harris, who also has Tom Dickson-Peters on loan from Norwich.”

Adshead came through the youth system at Rochdale, making 25 appearances before joining Norwich in 2019. He had a loan spell with Dutch club, SC Telstar, in the 2021 season.