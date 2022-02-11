News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City FC

City youngster's loan deal cut short

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:11 PM February 11, 2022
Norwich City midfielder Dan Adshead

Dan Adshead had been on loan to Gillingham from Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City youngster Dan Adshead has returned to Carrow Road from a loan spell with Gillingham. 

The 20-year-old  suffered a broken bone in his foot midway through his loan spell and returned to City for recovery – and it looks like he won’t be returning to Priestfield. 

The injury occurred while Steve Evans was manager, but he has now been replaced Neil Harris, who confirmed his return after 19 appearances for the League One strugglers. 

“No, he has gone back to Norwich, just due to injury. I didn’t get to work with Dan and I didn’t get to see him but we have a good relationship with Norwich, my connections with them are very strong,” said Harris, who also has Tom Dickson-Peters on loan from Norwich.” 

Adshead came through the youth system at Rochdale, making 25 appearances before joining Norwich in 2019. He had a loan spell with Dutch club, SC Telstar, in the 2021 season. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Beau (left) and Jalapeno (right) are looking for their forever homes.

15 rescued pets looking for homes in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police swarmed Magpie Road in Norwich amid reports of a stabbing.

Knife Crime

County lines drug gang disputes behind fresh spate of Norwich violence

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Baker, from Bressingham, has been reported missing.

Concerns raised for missing south Norfolk man

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
sheringham raid

Norfolk Live News

Three men arrested in six drug raids across Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon