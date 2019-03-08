Norwich City transfer rumours: Defender set to stay at Carrow Road as Marshall closes in on exit

Grant Hanley looks set to stay at Norwich City this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Blackburn Rovers' attempts to take Grant Hanley on loan from Norwich City have reportedly hit the buffers.

Ben Marshall could be heading to Hull City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ben Marshall could be heading to Hull City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Rovers were keen to bring the 27-year-old back to Ewood Park with a loan deal being mooted, but according to The Sun on Sunday's Alan Nixon, the Lancashire side have turned their attentions to another former player in Scott Dann at Crystal Palace.

It is understood that following talks at the end of last season with the Norwich hierarchy that Hanley said he wanted to stay and fight for his place with City next season despite suffering a lack of playing time during the club's promotion charge.

The Scotland international, who signed a new contract at Carrow Road in November until 2023, had to play second fiddle to Christoph Zimmermann and Ben Godfrey in the second half of the season.

However, Hanley played a captain's role off the pitch in supporting the young pair and head coach Daniel Farke is happy with his current centre back options with Timm Klose having recently signed a new three-year deal.

Meanwhile, Hull are reportedly interested in taking Ben Marshall on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old hasn't been given a squad number by the Canaries and has been told to find a move away this summer with the Tigers appearing the most likely destination.

Marshall was signed from Wolves last summer for a reported fee of around £1.5miliion but his move didn't work out and he spent the second half of the season on loan at Championship side Millwall. The Lions' boss Neil Harris recently admitted that they won't be looking to revisit the deal again this summer.

Newcastle are the latest club to be linked with young City goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

The 19-year-old has failed to agree a new deal at Carrow Road, prompting Norwich to sign Aberdeen youngster Archie Mair. McCracken had been training with Burnley but managerless Newcastle have now moved to the front of the queue for the former Hamilton man.