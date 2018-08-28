Canaries to host Portsmouth in FA Cup third round

Portsmouth won their last visit to Carrow Road 2-0, in a Championship game in December 2010. Pictured is Wes Hoolahan squeezing a shot past Michael Brown Picture: Archant library ©Archant Photographic 2010

Norwich City will host current League One leaders Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round.

The draw was made live on BBC One this evening, with former FA Cup winners Paul Ince and Ruud Gullit conducting the draw. The ties are due to be played on the weekend of January 4-7, with the winners claiming £135,500 after prize money was doubled for this season.

The tie will sit in between two Championship away matches, at Brentford on Tuesday, January 1 and West Brom on Saturday, January 12, with the date not yet confirmed.

Norwich have gone out of the FA Cup in the third round in each of the last five seasons, losing in a penalty shootout at Chelsea after taking the Premier League giants to a replay last season.

Portsmouth have bounced back from financial implosion, having won the FA Cup in 2008 as a Premier League side and then been beaten in the final by Chelsea in 2010.

The south coast side were promoted as League Two champions in 2017 and after finishing eighth in League One last season are currently leading the way under the guidance of former Wolves boss Kenny Jackett.

Pompey have lost just once in the league during the current campaign, picking up 44 points from a possible 57 in the third tier so far.

After winning 4-0 at non-league Maidenhead in round one of the FA Cup they sealed their place in the third round with a 1-0 win at fellow League One side Rochdale on Saturday, thanks to a 90th minute goal from Andre Green.

The clubs have met on 58 occasions previously in league and cup but only once in the FA Cup, in the third round in 1950 – when Pompey were the champions of England and Norwich were in Division Three South.

City drew 1-1 away thanks to a Noel Kinsey goal before losing the replay 2-0 at Carrow Road, in front of over 43,000 spectators, in a season in which Portsmouth retained the Division One title, edging out Wolves on goal-difference.

The last league meeting will be well remembered by Canaries fans as it was the 1-0 win at Fratton Park which sealed promotion to the Premier League under Paul Lambert in May 2011, thanks to Simeon Jackson’s diving header.

However, earlier that season Pompey did win 2-0 at Carrow Road when a goal from Dave Kitson in the 73rd minute and a late penalty from Greg Halford, after Leon Barnett was sent off, sealed the win in Norfolk.

FA CUP THIRD-ROUND DRAW IN FULL

Accrington v Ipswich

Aston Villa v Swansea

Bolton v Walsall/Sunderland

Bournemouth v Brighton

Brentford v Oxford

Bristol City v Huddersfield

Burnley v Barnsley

Chelsea v Nottm Forest

Crystal Palace v Grimsby

Derby v Southampton

Everton v Lincoln

Fulham v Oldham

Gillingham v Cardiff

Guiseley/Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon

Man City v Rotherham

Man Utd v Reading

Middlesbrough v Peterborough/Bradford

Millwall v Hull

Newcastle v Blackburn

Norwich v Portsmouth

Preston v Doncaster

QPR v Leeds

Sheff Utd v Barnet

Sheff Wed v Luton

Shrewsbury v Stoke

Solihull/Blackpool v Arsenal

Tranmere/Southport v Tottenham

West Brom v Wigan

West Ham v Birmingham

Woking v Watford

Wolves v Liverpool

Wrexham/Newport v Leicester