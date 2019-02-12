Video

Team news: City midfielder’s ankle blow confirmed ahead of Preston battle

Mario Vrancic hurt his ankle during City's derby win over Ipswich at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Influential midfielder Mario Vrancic will not need surgery on ankle ligament damage suffered during Norwich City’s derby triumph over Ipswich but will be out for around three weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke confirmed Vrancic will miss the leaders’ next few games with the injury, suffered when landing awkwardly after trying to head away a corner just before half-time.

The fit-again Alex Tettey replaced his in-form team-mate for the second half, as City sealed a 3-0 victory at Carrow Road, and looks likely to continue away to mid-table Preston on Wednesday night.

“Sadly it’s an ankle injury, a ligament injury,” Farke explained. “No surgery, I was worried that it was the end of the season for him but he will just be out for three weeks and will probably miss three or four games.

“A big blow for us because he was crucial in recent months, always there with goals and assists, but it is like it is and we have to handle this situation.”

Felllow midfielder Todd Cantwell also has an ankle worry, after a late cameo against the Tractor Boys, but should be okay to feature for the Championship leaders against Preston.

“Todd Cantwell got a slight knock in the last few minutes but I think he will be available for tomorrow and the Bolton game.

“He got a hit against his ankle as well and it was pretty painful but it was more like a bit of a dead leg or whatever, it’s not too bad and I think he’ll be okay.

“Of course we have our injuries with Timm Klose and Moritz Leitner and our long-term injuries with Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris who are not back in the mix.”

The Canaries will stay in the north-west after the game at Deepdale however, as they have another game in the area on Saturday, against struggling Bolton.

So Leitner and Klose will make the journey with their team-mates, as they continue to make their way back to full fitness.

Farke continued: “They will travel with us because we will travel with nearly the whole group of players because we will stay up.

“We have two games within three-and-a-half days and we want to avoid the long travel back and then the long trip to Bolton.

“Moritz is training with the team but not there 100 per cent to be competitive in the duels but it improves from day to day.

“Timm is back in team training since yesterday but an appearance right now would come too early.

“But they are with us and we’ll see how it develops over the days and at least I have them back in team training and that’s good news.”