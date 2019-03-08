Poll

Who should provide competition for Pukki and Drmic at City?

Jordan Rhodes' potential return to Norwich City could be in doubt following the signing of Josip Drmic Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

With the signing of Josip Drmic casting doubts over a potential Norwich City return for Jordan Rhodes, would you still like to see the striker signed?

Dennis Srbeny was Norwich City's third choice striker in the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Dennis Srbeny was Norwich City's third choice striker in the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki looks certain to be the Canaries' leading option in the Premier League following an award-laden campaign, scoring 30 goals in his debut season and being named Championship Player of the Season.

Sporting director Stuart Webber had already suggested that a deal for Rhodes to return could prove tricky, with the value reportedly sought by Sheffield Wednesday potentially pricing him out of a return.

The 29-year-old scored nine goals in 40 matches to provide strong support to Pukki and both Webber and head coach Daniel Farke were full of praise for his attitude and team spirit. So would he still provide ideal competition?

Rhodes and Pukki kept German striker Dennis Srbeny on the fringes, scoring three goals in 20 games but with all 15 of his league appearances coming as a substitute.

The 25-year-old is under contract until at least 2021 but is yet to make a real impact since his arrival from Paderborn in January 2018, for a reported £1.3million, having impressed in the German third tier.

Can Srbeny now compete with Pukki and Drmic or does he need a loan move to get his career back on track, despite some bright substitute appearances last season?

That would potentially leave a vacancy for highly-rated Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Adam Idah. The 18-year-old impressed with 13 goals in 24 matches for City's under-23s last season to earn a nomination for the Player of the Season award in Premier League Two.

He also swept the board in the club's academy awards and has scored four goals during his first six games for the Ireland U21s, helping to reach the semi-finals at the Toulon Tournament this summer.

Is Idah ready for chances at first-team level though, or is a loan move best for the prolific youngster?

It looks likely that Farke will continue playing with a lone striker in the Premier League, following his team's title triumph in the Championship, so it seems likely City will again largely operate with three main striker options.

