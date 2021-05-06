City ranked top Premier League club for fan engagement

Published: 7:47 AM May 6, 2021 Updated: 7:56 AM May 6, 2021

Norwich City fans savour the Canaries' Championship title win against Reading. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are the top ranked Premier League club in the country for fan engagement, according to a new report.

The Canaries rank 10th on the list of all EPL and EFL clubs, one place above their nearest top flight challengers Leicester City.

The rankings, compiled by Think Fan Engagement, are for the 2019/20 season.

City dropped three places from seventh compared to the last list, published in 2019.

But their overall score actually improved from 135 to 140, with a 10-point gap to the Foxes in 11th.

Points awarded to each club are based upon their respective owners being scored on dialogue, governance and transparency with supporters.

Michael Wynn Jones and Delia Smith, joint majority shareholders at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City scored highly with 60 points for dialogue, but had lower scores for the other two metrics with 45 for governance and 35 for transparency.

Exeter City topped the table with 195 points, comfortably ahead of fellow League Two sides Carlisle United and Cambridge United who both scored 175.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of clubs from League One and League Two, except for City and Championship side Reading in eighth.

The 'big six' Premier League clubs, all of whom joined a bid for a potential European Super League last month but quickly backed out after the backlash, are all much further down the list.

Manchester City and Arsenal are the highest in 46th and 47th respectively, followed by Manchester United (59th), Tottenham Hotspur (62nd), Liverpool (64th) and Chelsea (78th).