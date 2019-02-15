‘I hope it’s not another man-of-the-match performance!’ – Farke wary of Matthews’ presence for Bolton

Remi Matthews looks likely to start against former club Norwich City for Bolton on Saturday Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Daniel Farke is hoping Remi Matthews doesn’t follow Declan Rudd’s lead and come back to haunt Norwich City.

Rudd’s superb display helped Preston beat the high-flying Canaries in midweek and tomorrow Matthews is set to be the former City academy product in the opposition goal, having impressed for Bolton during a 1-0 win at Birmingham.

“I’ve made it clear that I think it was the right decision and it was his big wish to compete for a number one place,” Farke said of Matthews’ exit.

“Right now he gets some game time and I’m pleased for him, you always wish all good luck for our academy products.”

The Gorleston-born keeper impressed on loan in League One with Plymouth last season but saw Tim Krul brought in during pre-season last year and eventually went out on loan to Wanderers.

That was due to be made permanent in January but the 25-year-old returned to train with the Canaries for a few days in January as Bolton’s financial problems looked to have scuppered the deal, only for the switch to be sealed before the transfer window closed.

Matthews has made nine appearances for the Trotters so far and is expected to keep his place, despite Ben Alnwick returning to fitness.

Farke added: “He was there and there was this transfer embargo for Bolton for a few days. We had a short chat and he was in a good mood and I wished him again all the best.

“If I’m honest I hope it’s not another man-of-the-match performance of another of our former goalkeepers!

“But in general I wish him all the luck and after this game hopefully he can perform really on the top level and he can again be man of the match on 13 occasions in the last games.

“Hopefully not Saturday, but who knows, I wish him all the best.”