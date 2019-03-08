Opinion

'Best kit we've had for years' - City fans seriously impressed with new home kit

Max Aarons models Norwich City's new home kit for the 2019-20 season Picture: @NorwichCityFC on Twitter @NorwichCityFC on Twitter

The launch of Norwich City's new home kit has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction by supporters this morning - and so has the club's traditional reveal video, featuring a host of Canaries legends.

City's home strip was revealed at 9am and is now available to buy, with a mostly yellow shirt which fades into green in its lower half, as well as on the shoulders and features green sleeve trim, it is also paired with full green shorts.

The launch video features head coach Daniel Farke and provides a first-person view of what it's like to be a player on a match day, with guest appearances from club legends including Wes Hoolahan, Iwan Roberts, Jeremy Goss and Bryan Gunn.

The kit is available to buy now at canaries.co.uk or from Jarrold Intersport or the club's official shops at Carrow Road or Chapelfield Shopping Centre.

Canaries players Alex Tettey and Kenny McLean are also set to meet fans and sign autographs at the Jaroold Intersport store in the city centre, in London Street from 1.30pm today - where a new 'fan hub' will be opening later this year.

