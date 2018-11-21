Search

‘When it comes out and you don’t have the operation it can be an issue’ - City ace on his comeback from shoulder injury

21 November, 2018 - 10:30
Louis Thompson is on the comeback trail from a shoulder injury. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson believes he can put his shoulder issues behind him after going under the surgeon’s knife.

The 23-year-old dislocated his shoulder within a minute of coming on as a substitute against Aston Villa.

Thompson is aware that shoulder injuries are notorious for recurring amongst athletes but hopes his recent operation will ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“When it comes out and you don’t have the operation it can be an issue because it can be a bit unstable but the purpose of this operation is to anchor that ligament back down and ensure that re-dislocation is minimised,” said Thompson, who made his return in the summer following 18 months out with Achilles problems. “That’s the plan, I’ll keep working hard with the physios and make sure I’m in the best possible condition when I do come back.”

Thompson is around two months away from a return to the first team fold and was on light training duties during City’s tour of Tampa Bay last week. However, the rest of the squad have been getting put through their paces ahead of a busy schedule as we approach the festive season.

“The lads have been fantastic, the manager is really pleased with them, it’s a very, very good group,” he said. “The guys that watched training (in Florida) have seen that the intensity is extremely high and I think that’s what’s driving everyone on.

“Everyone is demanding more from each other and that can only bode well, so long may it continue and I know there’s characters in that dressing room who will only ensure the boys get the best from each other.”

City will be hitting the road upon their Championship return as they head to Swansea on Saturday before going to Hull next Tuesday. Thompson believes that no team in the division will relish facing City following their five-match winning streak in the league.

“It’s two tough away games and we have to look at them and take each game as it comes but we are in form I don’t think any team would like to face us at the moment,” he said. “We’ve got to be confident in ourselves and can’t worry too much about what’s in front of you. If we focus and stick to what we’re doing we know that will be good enough.”

