'Week by week we saw our boys grow' - Norwich fans reflect on 2019 season ahead of promotion

PUBLISHED: 13:09 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 26 April 2019

Life long fan Stephen Brader said Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke had done the fans proud. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Norwich City supporters have been reflecting on a riveting season ahead of the game that could see their promotion dreams realised.

Season ticket holder Lynne Combe will be watching the match from the south stand and said the 2019 season was the club's biggest achievement of the decade.

She said: “I think everyone was a bit apprehensive at the beginning of the season. Week by week we saw our boys grow and become amazing footballers.

“Promotion means everything to the fans and the money they will receive will help them for sustain the expenses that go with running a club.”

For life long Norwich City fan Stephen Brader, from Peterborough, the highlight of the season was watching the camaraderie grow between head coach Daniel Farke and the fans.

The 23-year-old said: “At the start we were poor and some fans wanted Farke out but most stuck by him and it turned out to be a massive surprise.

“Farke's relationship with the team and his experiences has been a massive boost for us.”

Jon Punt, from fan site Along Came Norwich, said Saturday's match would be an excellent opportunity to support Amnesty International's annual Football Welcomes weekend, which celebrates the contribution refugees have made to the game since the Second World War.

He said: “Our very own Mario Vrancic was a refugee whose story around fleeing his place of birth is well documented. What better time to let our current squad know that they've found a home at Carrow Road?

“We'd encourage everyone to get to the ground early, ideally from around 7pm, to ramp up the noise and push the team over the line and into the Premier League.”

Joseph Hall, 76, who has supported Norwich since he was a child, said he believed Norwich would hold their own in the Premier League.

The Gorleston grandfather of five said: “Teams like Fulham have already proved that spending a lot of money doesn't always equate to success.

“We will need to strengthen certain areas with back up in case of injury but the players and fans will no doubt love playing in the best league in the world.”

