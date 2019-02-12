Norwich City fans to appear on Soccer AM

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:39 01 March 2019

Will Jennings and Ted Jennings supporting Norwich City. Picture: Will Jennings

Will Jennings and Ted Jennings supporting Norwich City. Picture: Will Jennings

Archant

A group of six Norwich City fans are getting ready to appear on Soccer AM this weekend.

Will Jennings, Ted Jennings and Toby Hunt supporting Norwich City Football Club. Picture: Will JenningsWill Jennings, Ted Jennings and Toby Hunt supporting Norwich City Football Club. Picture: Will Jennings

Will Jennings, 22 and his brother Ted, 19, from Norwich along with their four friends Benny, Toby, Harry and Jimmy will be on the show with professional boxer Tony Bellew and comedian Rob Beckett.

The boys met each other through their love of The Canaries and applied to be on the show after seeing a post on twitter.

Will Jennings, who went to his first Norwich game in 2003, said: “We all watch Soccer AM intermittently as we go to a lot of away games, we have always been envious of the fans that are on there.”

“We’re not going to hit the ball too hard and definitely aim for the corners, hopefully we will test the keeper a little bit.”

The boys will appear on Sky Sports at 10am on Saturday, March 2 for the volley challenge.

