They're here! 2.5m Norwich City stickers arrive

Archant take delivery of the Norwich City Football Club stickers for the sticker albums. Pictured are Dionee Brown, Circulation Sales manager and Millie Sadler, Promotions Executive Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2019

On your marks, get set, go!

Around 2.5m stickers have travelled hundreds of miles across Europe to land at Archant Print in Norwich today.

Arriving in a huge lorry from cards and game manufacturers Cartamundi in Italy, 56 different cases, each filled to the brim with 2,000 packs of stickers, towered over the print's staff.

They are, of course, the stickers to fill an album dedicated to all things Norwich City, launched by this newspaper and the Canaries, which will be hitting newsagents county-wide on Monday, September 30.

The stickers feature a host of players from past to present, the club's best moments, managers and more.

Each pack will contain five stickers, and costs just £1, and fans will have to hunt down 230 stickers, including 10 shiny ones, to complete the album.

Del Moreton, from North Walsham, who works in distribution at Archant Print, said: "I'm really excited. I have lived here for 21 years and I follow the Canaries. It will be an interesting souvenir.

"I met a former Norwich City player, I can't remember his name, who now works as an air ambulance driver. He had loads of Norwich memorabilia which he showed me - so this would be a great addition to his collections."

Alan Jennings, retail sales executive at Archant, agreed and said: "It's a wonderful thing which will involve the community and celebrate a well supported team. It's just fantastic for the region and the team."

And even non fans are getting in on the action.

Retail executive Simon James said a decade working in pubs put him off football but felt differently about the sticker album.

Mr James said: "I'm certainly more excited about this than I have been to anything else related to football. There has been a lot of excitement and buzz behind the scenes. It's very exciting for Norwich. And, yes, I will be getting an album."

Kelly Tungate, promotional sales at Cartamundi, said: "Cartamundi are really proud to be working with the EDP on such a great sticker album collection.

"It's brilliant to work with them on such a fantastic project and we hope to continue to work with them in the future."

The album costs £1 and is available now from newsagents across Norfolk.

The stickers are also available online



FUN FACTS ABOUT CITY STICKERS

The stickers are here - and what a lot of them there are too!

To put it into some sort of context, let's explain: there are 500,000 packets each containing five stickers, so that's a grand total of 2,500,000 individual stickers.

Each stickers is six and a half centimetres long, so, if you lay them all down in a row, end to end, they will stretch for a staggering 162 kilometres. Or... the distance from Carrow Road to Wembley Stadium, give or take a penalty kick or two. So let's hope for a good cup run then!

Carrow Road's seating capacity is 27,244. So, if you placed one sticker on every seat you could fill Carrow Road 91 times - and still have 20,796 stickers left over!