Sheffield United still four points behind City after derby stalemate

Sheffield United's top scorer Billy Sharpe puts Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood under pressure at Hillsborough Picture: PA PA Wire

Norwich City’s promotion hopes received another boost on Tuesday night when rivals Sheffield United were held to a goalless draw in the Steel City derby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blades could have closed the gap to the Canaries to just two points with a win at Hillsborough - but after a drawing a blank in a game of few clear-cut chances they remain four points adrift in third place. It means City now have a handy cushion going into their final 11 games, starting with a televised home match against Swansea City on Friday evening.

Win that one and Farke’s side would open up a seven point advantage ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with another local rival Rotherham United at Bramall Lane the following afternoon. The result was also a good one for Leeds, who are two points clear of the Blades and two behind Norwich in what looks like a three-way battle for two automatic promotion slots. Marco Bielsa’s side are at Bristol City on Saturday. On top of all that Leeds and United meet at Elland Road on March 16, meaning more points will be dropped by City’s rivals.