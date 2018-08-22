Could Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan be on his way back with Joey Barton’s Fleetwood?
Could Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan be on his way back to football?
The 36-year-old midfielder left City in the summer after a 10-year career in Norfolk.
He is now a free agent, and was rumoured to be considering a move overseas, with America and Australia on his list.
But HITC Sport is now claiming that League One Fleetwood Town are interested in signing the midfielder.
They say their information comes from 'sources close to the club'.
Fleetwood boss Joey Barton signed out-of-favour Norwich full-back James Husband this week, on a loan deal until January – could Hoolahan be about to join him?
