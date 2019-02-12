Video

Farke rises above Lambert’s agitation by calling for Town boss to go unpunished – and explains THAT wink

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke loves a wink Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s classy head coach Daniel Farke has refused to be dragged down to Paul Lambert’s level following the derby day scuffles at Carrow Road – insisting there is no need for the FA to punish the Ipswich boss.

The former Norwich boss threw fresh logs on the fire this afternoon with some controversial comments reflecting on Sunday’s touchline melee, claiming City’s goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten challenged him to a fight.

While the fuss appeared to have died down after both Farke and Lambert had said their piece following the Canaries’ 3-0 triumph over their local rivals, the war of words was sparked again after reports emerged that Ipswich plan to complain about a steward manhandling their manager during the angry bout of pushing and shoving.

The hosts’ head of performance, Chris Domogalla was shown a red card, as was Lambert – to the delight of the Carrow Road faithful – after a bad tackle from Town midfielder Jon Nolan on Max Aarons in front of the dugouts.

Once both managers had spoken at their pre-match press conference this afternoon, it emerged that the FA have charged both clubs with misconduct, as well as Lambert individually.

“For us it has not been overshadowed,” Farke said of the win which put his team back on top of the Championship table. “For us it was important to have this win and three really important points and this derby win.

“What sometimes happens on the sidelines is there are emotions in such a derby, so both benches want to defend and protect their own players.

“Sadly there were these two red cards and to one of our coaching staff, it was a bit doubtful about who should receive the red card, officially it was Chris Domogalla.

“There are these emotions in derby games but I wouldn’t go too deep with it, after the game you shake hands and that’s it.

Normally it shouldn’t happen, you should be a bit more disciplined and a bit more respectful but we are not robots, we are human being and sometimes the emotions are a bit over the line.

“But I don’t think there was anything physical or unbelievably nasty words on the sidelines.

“For me, just how I can judge it, it was a bit away, perhaps a bit more strange than dangerous, so I don’t think it was too bad.

“It shouldn’t happen, I hope it won’t happen again, but for me it was a really good win and performance – and a derby win.”

Farke suggested Domogalla and Wootten were only warned about their conduct – while trying to calm matters surrounding Lambert’s behaviour, which eventually saw the City steward assisted by a police officer in restraining the Scot, before he was sent to the stands.

“To be honest I didn’t realise this, I just watched it a bit back on the TV, for me I couldn’t judge it because there were too many people between me and Paul, and the steward or whatever,” the German continued.

“So in general all I can say is my coaches Ed Wooten and Chris Domogalla were warned, no individual charges or whatever, so it’s a sign that it was not too bad.

“I hope it will be the same for Paul, I don’t know what happened exactly in this situation, but I have a lot of understanding for coaches who are under pressure, they are full of emotions and you want to protect your own player.

“They were 1-0 down and you want to show your chest and be a bit competitive, perhaps it was over the line but it is not up to me to judge it, but I think it was not too bad and I hope there will be no individual charges against Paul.

Daniel Farke enjoys the moment after City's 3-0 home win over arch rivals Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“I’ve made it clear several times that he has had such an unbelievable career, he won the Champions League, much more successful than I was.

“He achieved promotion to the Premier League (as a coach), I’m full of respect for him.

“I understand that in a special game sometimes you are really under pressure and I think in general his behaviour in the last months and years was okay, so I hope there will be no individual charge – but it’s not up to me to judge it.”

Canaries supporters were delighted to see their head coach keep his distance from the controversy, simply issuing instructions to his players away from the mass of bodies – before being captured giving a cheeky wink to home fans.

“I turned around because obviously we were 1-0 in the lead and everyone in the stadium realised this was a really tough foul,” Farke continued.

“When you work long enough in this business you have the experience to say, okay both benches are a bit emotional and want to protect their players and puff out their chest.

“For me it was just more like, okay they are playing mind games so I was not interested in this.

“Of course it’s quite normal when Ipswich has one game to change the whole mood with a big win, that they will try to play aggressive and get under our skin.

“That’s totally okay and you are totally allowed to do this because football is sometimes a tough sport and that’s why we all like it and emotions are important.

“But for me, in this scene, it was a bit too obvious that there was a sign that ‘come on, let’s have a bit of a battle’ so I turned away.

“There was one of our season ticket holders who are always supportive and also experienced guys sat on the sidelines, and I got the feeling that they were thinking ‘what happens now?’.

“So for that reason I gave a short wink to them.”

Farke was keen to calm matters – only for Lambert to fan the flames again soon after at his own press conference – and said he had told his coaching staff to ensure they remain “disciplined and respectful” in future.

He riled at the suggestion he needed to talk to his players as well though.

“Why the players? My feeling was the players reacted pretty disciplined to be honest,” he said ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Preston.

“It’s quite normal when there is a tackle at the height of the stomach in the 44th minute, with no chance to play the ball, that you are concerned about your team-mate and run and want to make sure that your team-mate is okay and ask the opponent why you are there with such a foul?

“Then all the other opponents are coming over and saying ‘go away’ or whatever. I think both teams after this foul acted relatively disciplined and calmed down, and for that there was not even a yellow card for any of the players apart from the player with the foul.

“Without being disrespectful, this was more than deserved, this yellow card.”