Delia Smith appears as a fish pie as Coca-Cola celebrates Norwich City's Premier League return

PUBLISHED: 16:21 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 05 August 2019

Delia Smith as a fish pie in new Coca-Cola advert celebrating Norwich City's Premier League return. Picture M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment/Coca-Cola Great Britain.

Delia Smith as a fish pie in new Coca-Cola advert celebrating Norwich City's Premier League return. Picture M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment/Coca-Cola Great Britain.

Archant

Delia Smith has relived two of her most famous traits for a new Coca-Cola advert which celebrates Norwich City's return to the Premier League.

The Canaries' joint majority shareholder is joined by a group of City fans in the latest version of Coca-Cola's "Where Everyone Plays" advert.

But although the Norwich fans are dressed in the club's iconic green and yellow shirt, Mrs Smith appears in a more surprising way.

Instead of donning her usual silk club scarf the 78-year-old is shown in a fish pie, one of her more famous recipes, in which she shouts her iconic phrase "come on guys, let's be avin' you".

The rally cry was made famous by Mrs Smith after she grabbed the mic at half-time as Norwich City played Manchester City at Carrow Road in 2005, something she said showed "the power of football to unite".

Norwich City fans, from the London-based supporters group Capital Canaries, in new advert celebrating City's Premier League return. Picture M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment/Coca-Cola Great Britain.Norwich City fans, from the London-based supporters group Capital Canaries, in new advert celebrating City's Premier League return. Picture M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment/Coca-Cola Great Britain.

"It's almost 15 years since that game against Manchester City, but the fans haven't forgotten," she said.

"It was a spontaneous, emotional appeal from the heart to get behind the team and shows the power of football to unite.

"It's a privilege to be involved in such a big celebration of football communities with Coca-Cola."

The advert, which also features newly-promoted clubs Aston Villa and Sheffield United, comes ahead of City's first match of the season against Liverpool at Anfield on Friday.

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, added: "Coca-Cola has always been a passionate supporter of football and we're excited to celebrate three new clubs to the league ahead of the launch of what looks set to be another action-packed season.

"Football has this incredible power to bring people of all ages, backgrounds and cultures together, united by the love for their team and the game, and these fans are at the heart of our campaign."

