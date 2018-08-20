Norwich City U23s 3 Reading U23s 2 – Spyrou seals spirited fightback at Colney

Published: 4:35 PM August 20, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Anthony Spyrou's late winner has kick-started Norwich City Under-23s' season, sealing a comeback from 2-0 down to beat Reading 3-2 at Colney.

Matt Gill's squad began their Premier League Two campaign with a 2-0 loss away to Aston Villa last Monday but earned their first Division Two victory at the club's training ground.

Out-of-favour Scotland international Russell Martin bolstered the development squad with his experience and the long-serving defender banked a valuable 90 minutes as an expected loan exit looms during the final year of his City contract.

West Ham academy product Anthony Scully, a Republic of Ireland U19 winger, also featured for the young Canaries as a triallist and played 70 minutes before being replaced by Alfie Payne.

Danny Loader's double gave the Royals a 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes but winger Simon Power thumped a powerful strike in off the underside of the crossbar in the 30th minute after being teed up by Spyrou.

Power went close to an equaliser before the break but his good work on the right wing allowed him to cross and allow fellow Irishman Adam Idah the opportunity to smash home from close range in the 56th minute.

Tom Scully went close for City with a powerful effort as the hosts went in pursuit of a winner and were helped in their cause when Royin Omolabi earned a red card for a poor tackle on Power.

Spyrou then sealed the comeback with three minutes remaining, calmly firing under the Reading keeper after being played through on goal – to join Idah and Power in scoring their first PL2 goals for City.

City's U23s return to league action next Monday when they take on West Brom at the Baggies' training ground in another 2pm kick-off.

Their first Carrow Road outing of the season is scheduled for Friday, August 31 (7pm), against Wolves.

The U23s have also today learned that they will face Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and either Bristol Rovers or Exeter City in the group stages of this season's Premier League Cup. With games home and away against each opponent, date and venue details are yet to be confirmed.

City U23s: Oxborough; Kamal, Odusina, Martin, Richards; Power, T Scully, Aransibia (C), A Scully (Payne, 70); Spyrou, Idah. Unused subs: McCracken (GK), Jones, Milovanovic, Coley

Goals: Power (30), Idah (56), Spyrou (87)