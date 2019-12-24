Norwich City midfielder stars in book written by wife

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull and his wife Anna at the book signing of her new book 'The Story of Tommie T' based on Tom's life. Archant

A Norwich City footballer's wife has released a book about his life, designed to encourage youngsters to follow their dreams.

Anna Trybull, wife of City midfielder Tom, is hoping her new book The Story of Tommy T will teach the next generation about the importance of never giving up.

Tom Trybull's story has been depicted through a pigeon called 'Tommy T', and his wife explained why the bird has a special meaning for the couple.

"When we used to live in the Netherlands we had two pigeons who lived on our balcony," she said. "I didn't have anything to give him on Valentine's Day, so I made up a cute story for Tom with these two pigeons.

"He thought it was very sweet and when he became 25, I wanted to give him a very special present which is when I came up with the idea for the book."

The City midfielder has featured 12 times for the club this season but his journey to the Premier League has contained rejections, set-backs and injury problems.

A promising youth career saw his stock rise, but some poor career decisions saw Trybull out of contract and considering quitting the game for good.

"The main content of this book is that people should stick to their dreams and their passions and it doesn't matter how bad the situation is because there will be a way out and people who support you," he said.

"We had this experience, that's why we decided to share this with the young people. It doesn't matter what age you are, take the responsibility, enjoy what you're doing and stick to your dreams and that's where the book has been based."

Daniel Farke signed Trybull in 2017 after a successful trial period at the club.

The book contains the City boss in pigeon-form and the Canaries head coach has penned the foreword at the beginning of the book.

"I couldn't tell you what bird I think he might be, but I like that pigeons aren't glamorous or flashy - and that sums up Tom perfectly," Farke said.

"We knew he'd not always had people who believed in him throughout his career but he's a special, humble guy."