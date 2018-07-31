Gallery
Canaries begin fine tuning for opening-day trip to Birmingham
- Credit: Archant
Final preparations are under way for Norwich City ahead of the opening day of the Championship season.
Head coach Daniel Farke was putting his squad through their paces at Colney on Tuesday as the intense fitness work of pre-season gives way to tactical fine tuning for the trip to St Andrew's.
After head of performance Chris Domogalla took the City squad through their warm-up it was over to assistant head coach Eddie Reimer to begin the tactical work at the club's training complex.
The Canaries completed their pre-season preparations last week, winning 3-1 at Luton Town in midweek before a 1-0 defeat to another League One side, Charlton Athletic, on Saturday.
It all starts at Birmingham for the Canaries on Saturday, who have narrowly avoided relegation in the last two Championship campaigns and are currently negotiating with the EFL to avoid a transfer embargo.
