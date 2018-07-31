News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Canaries begin fine tuning for opening-day trip to Birmingham

David Freezer

Published: 7:05 PM July 31, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Final preparations are under way for Norwich City ahead of the opening day of the Championship season.

Head coach Daniel Farke was putting his squad through their paces at Colney on Tuesday as the intense fitness work of pre-season gives way to tactical fine tuning for the trip to St Andrew's.

After head of performance Chris Domogalla took the City squad through their warm-up it was over to assistant head coach Eddie Reimer to begin the tactical work at the club's training complex.

The Canaries completed their pre-season preparations last week, winning 3-1 at Luton Town in midweek before a 1-0 defeat to another League One side, Charlton Athletic, on Saturday.

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

It all starts at Birmingham for the Canaries on Saturday, who have narrowly avoided relegation in the last two Championship campaigns and are currently negotiating with the EFL to avoid a transfer embargo.

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Louis Thompson was all smiles at Colney as the opening day closes in Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Louis Thompson was all smiles at Colney as the opening day closes in Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Borussia Dortmund loanee Felix Passlack feels the burn Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Borussia Dortmund loanee Felix Passlack feels the burn Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Head coach Daniel Farke keeps his players on their toes Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Head coach Daniel Farke keeps his players on their toes Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Grant Hanley, far right, in training at Colney with his City team-mates earlier this week Picture: A

Grant Hanley, far right, in training at Colney with his City team-mates earlier this week Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

New number one Tim Krul - a good addition to the squad Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New number one Tim Krul - a good addition to the squad Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

NCFC pre-season training at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Alex Tettey, as expected, is back in training with City after illness Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Alex Tettey, as expected, is back in training with City after illness Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

